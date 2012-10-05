Roundup: Mel Brooks to be honored by the AFI

The American Film Institute announced this morning that Oscar-winning all-rounder Mel Brooks will receive the institution’s Life Achievement Award next June, at a gala tribute event to be aired on TNT. The 86 year-old actor-writer-director-producer was actually honored by the Academy at the earliest opportunity, winning the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his 1968 debut feature “The Producers,” before 1970s streak of genre-pastiche comedies including “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “High Anxiety” and “Silent Movie.” AFI chairman Howard Stringer says, “Mel Brooks is America’s long-reigning king of comedy… a master of an art form that rarely gets the respect it deserves.” [LA Times]

“The Paperboy” opens today, and Ebert is one of the critics who gets the joke, calling Lee Daniels’ swampy Southern thriller “great trash.” [Roger Ebert]

After its gala tribute to Nicole Kidman, the New York Film Festival surprised punters with a sneak preview of Park Chan-wook’s “Stoker.” [The Playlist]

The NYFF is all about surprises this year: the news leaked yesterday that “Lincoln” will have its world premiere there on Monday. [Deadline]

The Parents Television Council is none too happy with the appointment of Seth MacFarlane as next year’s Oscar host. [Vanity Fair]

Tom O’Neil checks in with their Golden Globe submissions, and confirms that the Weinsteins are entering “Django Unchained” as a drama, while “Silver Linings Playbook” and the hilarious “Quartet” will compete as comedies. [Gold Derby]

R. Kurt Osenlund considers the Oscar possibilities of “Looper,” concluding that its divisive makeup work is its best bet for a nomination. [Slant]

This skipped my radar earlier, but Daniels Day-Lewis and Craig will be honored at BAFTA’s LA-based Britannia Awards in November, alongside Quentin Tarantino and “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. [BAFTA]

Variety’s Jon Weisman thinks Elle Fanning deserves more serious Best Actress consideration for “Ginger & Rosa” than she’s currently getting. [The Vote]

Walter Hill will receive the Maverick Director Award at the Rome Film Festival, which is also hosting the world premiere of his latest film “Bullet to the Head,” starring Sylvester Stallone. [Rome Film Festival]