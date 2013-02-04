Roundup: On the humbler supporting stars of 2012

One of the reasons I get more bothered than some over the admittedly nebulous issue of so-called category fraud is that for every Christoph Waltz or Helen Hunt who gets slotted into the supporting race for a major role, it’s harder for lesser-known actors who stand out in far smaller parts to get the recognition they deserve. If Hunt is supporting in “The Sessions,” for example, then what is the superb Moon Bloodgood? So I’m glad Lisa Rosen has written this LA Times piece celebrating a number of uncelebrated faces from assorted awards contenders, including Bloodgood, Sheila Vand in “Argo” (not included in SAG’s ensemble listing, by the way) and Gina Montana in “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” I’d add Jesse Plemons in “The Master” and Corinne Masiero in “Rust and Bone,” among others. What lesser-spotted supporting stars stood out to you? [LA Times]
Oscar-nominated production designer Eve Stewart explains how the decision to use live vocals in “Les Mis” affected her job — and why she’s haunted by an error in “The King’s Speech.” [The Guardian]
In the wake of Ben Affleck’s DGA win, Nathaniel Rogers makes his peace with that he sees as an inevitable Best Picture win for “Argo,” and wonders what else it will take on the night. [The Film Experience]
Speaking of which, Clayton Davis runs with a narrative that a lot of people are latching onto, though I don’t think it’s all that likely: will “Argo” become the first Best Picture winner since “Mutiny on the Bounty” 77 years ago to win no other awards? [Awards Circuit]
With vocal endorsements from former CIA director Leon Panetta, as well as several families of 9/11 victims, is “Zero Dark Thirty” out of the political wilderness? [The Wrap]
Though Tony Kushner’s script for “Lincoln” is widely credited as an adaptation of Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “Team of Rivals” Jon Weisman considers the other sources it draws upon. [The Vote]
Tom O’Neil wonders if the principal voting hook for “Lincoln” in Best Picture should be less “a fourth Oscar for Steven Spielberg,” and more “a first Oscar for Kathleen Kennedy.” [Gold Derby]
Justin Lowe reports from the Santa Barbara fest, where Jennifer Lawrence was presented with their Performer of the Year award. [Thompson on Hollywood]
With reference to the marketing strategies for such Oscar nominees as “The Impossible” and “Flight,” Taffy Brodesser-Akner considers the tricky balancing act of what to reveal or conceal in a movie trailer. [New York Times]
On a related topic, Vadim Rizov considers the increase in character-narrated trailers — the industry’s solution to post-Don LaFontaine irony. [Press Play]
For lesser-spotted supporting actors, I’d add:
Reda Kateb, Zero Dark Thirty
James Badge Dale, Flight
Seconding Kateb. I think we sometimes make the mistake of confusing acting strong with strong acting. Jason Clarke was excellent as the torturer in ZD0, and was singled out as being one of the best performers in the ensemble in most reviews, and he was even one of the runners-up for supporting actor for the Chicago Critics, but Kateb was just good as the tortured one. An recognition-worthy performance, for sure, but I only read a single piece about ZD0 that mentioned him: Alyssa Rosenberg’s review for ThinkProgress, which was probably the best piece I read about the film.
Ironic that the person at the center of the torture scenes in the film, the scenes that garnered so much controversy and debate, has been forgotten about for a performance that ignited so much passion in people.
Typically, when we see an actor on screen (like Clarke) in a traditionally masculine role, where he threatens his enemies, and acts bold and confident, and projects strength, we respond positively to it, even though it’s just as difficult to cry out in pain, and beg for mercy, and project fear and desperation, like Kateb did. That’s why both aggressive hero and villain roles are rewarded — at least for male actors — and victim roles are so often overlooked.
I found Shea Whigham to be a particularly undervalued presence in “Silver Linings Playbook”. I’d also mention Jennifer Ehle’s crucial presence in “Zero Dark Thirty”, a film where perhaps too much has been placed unto Chastain’s shoulders, unshakable as they are.
Kathleen Kennedy is indeed one of the unrewarded greats of the Hollywood film industry. That seriously is one of the most powerful women working in show business today.
I’m glad Gina Montana was mentioned for “Beasts” she was so good and if she had had maybe one more scene she could have gotten some real recognition
I second this sentiment! As I was watching I remember thinking, “Wow, she should be in this race just as much as Dwight Henry or Wallis.” The way the supporting categories go, though, since she isn’t a big name, she was doomed once she sorta disappeared halfway through.
Not as marginal as a few of the others mentioned, but Jason Clarke in ZD30 is probably the best true supporting performance of the year for me (I’d place Hoffman/Waltz in leading). Actually, Mark Strong was pretty solid as well.
I don’t have many supporting players to add. But I’ll say that as good as the principals are in “Hope Springs” (Tommy Lee Jones and Meryl Streep deservedly got good reviews, and Steve Carell did very underrated work), I still look fondly on Elisabeth Shue’s cameo appearance. That movie was in danger of becoming an old-person pity party until she bounded onto the scene and lightened the whole thing up. It was only one scene, and it couldn’t have been more than a minute; but she sure made an impression.
If Hunt is supporting, then what is Bloodgood? Um, also supporting?
I’ll throw out a mention for Mae Whitman in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” crucial to that movie’s success and brilliant.