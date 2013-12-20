Roundup: On this year’s not-quite-comic Globe nominees

When last week’s Golden Globe nominations were announced, one of the chief talking points was the unusual degree of prestige attached to the comedy/musical nominees — and, by genre-bias extension, the relatively un-comic nature of a number of them. Disagreement exists as to whether the classing-up of these frequently daffy categories is for better or worse, and Jen Chaney examines the pros and cons: “They aren”t comedies, but they also aren”t not comedies … Assuming that anything productive can come from this much deep thought about the Golden Globes, maybe the most productive thing we can do is to stop framing the comedy classification as a trivialization. Maybe it would be better to think of this year”s crop of Golden Globe nominees as further proof that comedies can be just as rich, complex, and thought-provoking as the most gravely serious dramas.” [The Dissolve]

In this screener-heavy season, Tim Gray lists five Oscar contentenders that really need to be seen on the big screen. [Variety]

The Guardian has named “The Act of Killing” the best film of 2013. [The Guardian]

Scott Feinberg calls this year’s “the most competitive Oscar race in years.” [Hollywood Reporter]

Wes Anderson’s production designer Adam Stockhausen talks about his less fanciful work on “12 Years a Slave.” [Below the Line]

Edgar Wright names “Spring Breakers” and “Rush” among his 10 favourite films of 2013. [Digital Spy]

From Claire Denis’s “Bastards” to Chad Hartigan’s “This is Martin Bonner,” the most undeservedly overlooked films of the year. [The Film Stage]

Chuck Bowen on the “evolving and closeted humanity” of the Coen Brothers. [Fandor]

Oscar-winning “Argo” screenwriter Chris Terrio has been drafted for “Batman vs. Superman.” [Vulture]

“Sundance to explore failure.” Gotta say, the headline got my attention. [Screen Daily]