Roundup: On writing, or writing down, ‘Captain Phillips’

Not everyone was expecting “Captain Phillips” writer Billy Ray to take the WGA Award last weekend — though Kris, I believe, called it. Anyway, it seems to have been a popular win, and while he seems unlikely to repeat that triumph on Oscar night, it’s nice to see one of the season’s most formidable also-ran films get a moment in the sun. Ray himself has now written a good piece about his experience of writing the film — in which he refuses to claim much credit: “I like the feeling I get when I’m working on a true story – a sense of authenticity, that I’m really reporting and not just writing … [Phillips], like the movie itself, is real and unvarnished, imperfect but thoroughly human. I always felt there was a real nobility in that; my job was simply to capture it. In that sense, it’s really Captain Phillips who wrote this movie – I just wrote it down.” [LA Times]
Channing Tatum and the Academy have named the six members of the public who will form this year’s “Team Oscar.” [Variety]
William Chang Suk Ping, a surprise Best Costume Design nominee this year, talks about hand-crafting 100 gowns and the multiple shades of black in “The Grandmaster.” [New York Times]
Nick Schager on why “Frozen” is the first Disney princess film that isn’t so much for girls as much as ity’s actively about them. [Village Voice]
The stars of “Nymphomaniac” discuss working with Lars von Trier, and explain why he’s not a misogynist. [The Guardian]
Noel Murray on why too many screenwriters are overly concerned with backstory. [The Dissolve]
Is Best Actor a done deal for Matthew McConaughey? Kyle Buhanan thinks there’s still some wiggle room. [Vulture]
Finally, not a huge surprise, but something we wanted to hear: Jonny Greenwood will be scoring “Inherent Vice.” [Film Music Reporter]
Where are the Oscar Guides this year? They’re one of the best features of InContention, and I’m missing them. I’m sure I’m not the only one. The in depth analysis was great!
I think they usually start a couple weeks before the ceremony.