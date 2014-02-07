Roundup: On writing, or writing down, ‘Captain Phillips’

Not everyone was expecting “Captain Phillips” writer Billy Ray to take the WGA Award last weekend — though Kris, I believe, called it. Anyway, it seems to have been a popular win, and while he seems unlikely to repeat that triumph on Oscar night, it’s nice to see one of the season’s most formidable also-ran films get a moment in the sun. Ray himself has now written a good piece about his experience of writing the film — in which he refuses to claim much credit: “I like the feeling I get when I’m working on a true story – a sense of authenticity, that I’m really reporting and not just writing … [Phillips], like the movie itself, is real and unvarnished, imperfect but thoroughly human. I always felt there was a real nobility in that; my job was simply to capture it. In that sense, it’s really Captain Phillips who wrote this movie – I just wrote it down.” [LA Times]

Channing Tatum and the Academy have named the six members of the public who will form this year’s “Team Oscar.” [Variety]

William Chang Suk Ping, a surprise Best Costume Design nominee this year, talks about hand-crafting 100 gowns and the multiple shades of black in “The Grandmaster.” [New York Times]

Nick Schager on why “Frozen” is the first Disney princess film that isn’t so much for girls as much as ity’s actively about them. [Village Voice]

The stars of “Nymphomaniac” discuss working with Lars von Trier, and explain why he’s not a misogynist. [The Guardian]

Noel Murray on why too many screenwriters are overly concerned with backstory. [The Dissolve]

Is Best Actor a done deal for Matthew McConaughey? Kyle Buhanan thinks there’s still some wiggle room. [Vulture]

Finally, not a huge surprise, but something we wanted to hear: Jonny Greenwood will be scoring “Inherent Vice.” [Film Music Reporter]