Roundup: Philomena’s audience with the Pope

Last I heard, Pope Francis is not an Academy voter, though at a time in the season where every headline opportunity counts, an appointment with him can’t hurt. Oscar-nominated “Philomena” star/writer Steve Coogan and the film’s real-life subject, Philomena Lee, met with His Holiness yesterday — obviously not to promote the film (though there are reports of a screening being scheduled at the Vatican), but to campaign for the release of 60,000 adoption files held by the state and Church in Ireland. Lee says, “As the film portrays, I have always put great faith in the church and the good will to put the wrongs of the past right. I hope and believe that his Holiness Pope Francis joins me in the fight to help the thousands of mothers and children who need closure on their own stories.” [BBC News]
Tim Gray separates the active campaigners from the low-fliers among this year’s acting nominees. [Variety]
A day in the life — wait, make that two days in the life — of David O. Russell. [Hollywood Reporter]
Matt Singer on how social media is shutting down more movie-related conversation than it nurtures. [The Dissolve]
Meet the two British film school graduates who hustled their way to a short film Oscar nod. [Daily Beast]
Nathaniel Rogers offers a detailed breakdown of the beautiful people on this year’s Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue cover. [The Film Experience]
Composer Steven Price discusses some of his scoring decisions for “Gravity.” (I had no idea that was Lisa Hannigan’s voice in there.) [New York Times]
Noah Gittell believes “urban critics” have done Jason Reitman’s “Labor Day” a disservice. [Movie Mezzanine]
George Clooney reveals his plans for revenge on Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for their Golden Globe jibes. [Vanity Fair]
Pretty sure this has been asked before, but is Philomena expected to beat Gravity for Best British Film? You hearing any buzz on that amongst BAFTA voters, Guy?
Would expect Selfish Giant to be in contention, too.
I would have expected The Selfish Giant to win under the old system, when it was determined by a jury. Now that it’s been handed over to the general membership (and the film had to be added to the nominees by committee), I’m afraid I don’t think it has a prayer.
Philomena’s been my prediction from the start, and I still feel pretty confident about that.