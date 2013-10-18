Roundup: ScarJo on her ‘abstract’ awards chances for ‘Her’

Scarlett Johansson says she feels “disconnected” from the awards talk for “Her,” which started at last week’s NYFF premiere and seems to be gaining in volume. That’s appropriate enough, given that she’s a disembodied presence in the film — with critics heaping praise upon her vocal performance as a seductive operating system, a conversation is starting over whether she can be the first actor to get nominated without appearing on screen. Johansson, however, is bemused by it all: “I feel very disconnected from the awards process. I don”t even know how it works. And I”m an Academy member! It seems like a political thing. It just seems like such an abstract thing. Probably as abstract as trying to fit my performance into any particular category … If people want to translate it into an awards conversation, it”s fine. More exciting for me is that the performance works, because it was such a big challenge.” [LA Times]
“12 Years a Slave” is featured in the New York Times’ Anatomy of a Scene feature, as Steve McQueen talks us through a chosen extract. [New York Times]
Steve Pond talks to “All is Lost” director J.C Chandor about how he pulled off one of the riskier gambles in this year’s awards race. [The Wrap]
Canada’s Oscar submission “Gabrielle” has been picked up for US distribution by eOne. [Deadline]
Matthew Eng examines what’s at stake for the principals involved in “American Hustle,” and what they have to prove. [The Film Experience]
Nico Hines demands that Judi Dench receive the Best Actress Oscar for “Philomena.” Won’t another BAFTA do? [Daily Beast]
Anthony Kaufman notes the explosion of documentaries in theaters recently — but wonders if it’s an entirely good thing. [Sundance Now]
Tim Gray on how the Oscar race has shifted even in the month since Toronto. (Fine, but surely nobody ever labelled “Prisoners” a surefire nominee.) [Variety]
Octavia Spencer on why the original director’s cut of Bong Joon-ho’s “Snowpiercer” needs to be seen. [Vulture]
She is beautiful. Her best role was in Match Point.
I am amazed that people keep bringing up “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters” as some sort of downward spiral for Renner’s career. As if a) anybody still even remembers that film, or b) he’s the first actor to take a schlocky paycheck role once gaining some cache.
I didnt even think it was that horrible. It was certainly better and a little more fun that the awful Brothers Grimm with Ledger and Damon. And H&G did pretty well at the box office, too.
It’s not “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters”, it’s “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters 2″… and Bourne… and Mission Impossible… and the sinking feeling that he’s used his sudden rise in fame and Oscar nominations to cash in on easy paychecks. Hopefully, “American Hustle” is a step back in the right direction.
Oh, and why is it that “Silver Linings Playbook” revealed Bradley Cooper’s acting skills to the world? If you ask me, he was even better in “The Words”. (Of course, it only beat “Silver Linings” by about 2 months, but still… it came first!)
I don’t know how you can write off “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” or, even, really Bourne (I hate that series because I’m a Bond fan and I got really sick of hearing “Matt Damon as Jason Bourne is the new Bond!” “Skyfall” versus “The Bourne … Whatever” last year was SO satisfying last year. And I just got a bit off topic in this parenthesis.) as just paychecks; yes, they are popcorn spy flicks, but they’re top of the line popcorn spy flicks, and a really good fit for Renner, as well.
Ghost Protocol admittedly wasn’t bad. My problem is that they all came in a row. One or two taken out of context is acceptable. After all, any previously struggling actor would gladly take on a few franchises. But four? That was a bit much. Even Vin Diesel had to turn down a franchise between XXX/FastandFurious/Riddick. (Of course, he went back to Fast and XXX after a few years, but… at least he tried! It’s not his fault nobody went to see “Find Me Guilty”.)
Big challenge? Must’ve been exhausting sitting on a phone for two hours recording her dialogue.
And she won’t even get nominated.
And that is a hopeless grasp of a cinematic artform. Sadly, it’s probably a reason why she won’t taken seriously (just as others haven’t in years past for even better vocal acting).
Spoken like someone who obviously hasn’t seen the film.
Trust me, when you do, you’ll change your tune