Roundup: ScarJo on her ‘abstract’ awards chances for ‘Her’

Scarlett Johansson says she feels “disconnected” from the awards talk for “Her,” which started at last week’s NYFF premiere and seems to be gaining in volume. That’s appropriate enough, given that she’s a disembodied presence in the film — with critics heaping praise upon her vocal performance as a seductive operating system, a conversation is starting over whether she can be the first actor to get nominated without appearing on screen. Johansson, however, is bemused by it all: “I feel very disconnected from the awards process. I don”t even know how it works. And I”m an Academy member! It seems like a political thing. It just seems like such an abstract thing. Probably as abstract as trying to fit my performance into any particular category … If people want to translate it into an awards conversation, it”s fine. More exciting for me is that the performance works, because it was such a big challenge.” [LA Times]

“12 Years a Slave” is featured in the New York Times’ Anatomy of a Scene feature, as Steve McQueen talks us through a chosen extract. [New York Times]

Steve Pond talks to “All is Lost” director J.C Chandor about how he pulled off one of the riskier gambles in this year’s awards race. [The Wrap]

Canada’s Oscar submission “Gabrielle” has been picked up for US distribution by eOne. [Deadline]

Matthew Eng examines what’s at stake for the principals involved in “American Hustle,” and what they have to prove. [The Film Experience]

Nico Hines demands that Judi Dench receive the Best Actress Oscar for “Philomena.” Won’t another BAFTA do? [Daily Beast]

Anthony Kaufman notes the explosion of documentaries in theaters recently — but wonders if it’s an entirely good thing. [Sundance Now]

Tim Gray on how the Oscar race has shifted even in the month since Toronto. (Fine, but surely nobody ever labelled “Prisoners” a surefire nominee.) [Variety]

Octavia Spencer on why the original director’s cut of Bong Joon-ho’s “Snowpiercer” needs to be seen. [Vulture]