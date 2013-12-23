Roundup: Scorsese gets a telling-off at Academy screening

Well, we knew that Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” wasn’t going to be to the taste of certain Academy members, and a couple of them made that abundantly clear at a screening over the weekend. Actress Hope Holiday — who herself declares the film “three hours of torture” — reports that an unnamed screenwriter accosted Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio after the screening, exclaiming, “Shame on you!” Some Academy members were vocally unimpressed by “The Wolf of Wall Street” at a screening over the weekend. Can’t win ’em all, of course — though is this an isolated incident or indicative of larger resistance the film might encounter from more conservative Oscar voters? [The Wrap]

James Schamus will receive the Writers’ Guild of America East’s Evelyn F. Burkey award for bringing “honor and dignity” to writers. [Variety]

Nathaniel Rogers on the would-be “inspirational” films up for the Heartland Moving Picture Award. (I get that people may find “Saving Mr. Banks” touching, but inspiring?) [The Film Experience]

Will the retro-futurism of “Her” get us wearing high-waisted trousers again? I can dig it. [Vulture]

Pawel Pawlikowski’s comeback film “Ida” won Best Film and Best Actress at the “Les Arcs European Film Festival”; Jack O’Connell took Best Actor for “Starred Up.” [Screen Daily]

From “All is Lost” to “Inside Llewyn Davis,” the top 10 soundtracks of 2013. [Variety]

The Hollywood Reporter’s list of 2013’s rule-breakers in arts and media includes Matthew McConaughey, the “Breaking Bad” team and “Frozen” director Jennifer Lee. [THR]

Two British films — Amma Asante’s “Belle” and Roger Michell’s “Le Week-end” — will bookend the Palm Springs Film Festival next month. [PSIFF]

Adam Boult picks the five best performances of Christian Bale’s career. [The Guardian]

Jennifer Lawrence, Julie Delpy, Jehane Noujaim and other women who made an impact on the industry this year. [Film.com]