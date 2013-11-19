Roundup: Should honorary Oscars return to the telecast?

I know, I know, I link to Mark Harris a lot in these roundups. But he’s always a pleasure to read, and rarely more on-point than in his impassioned piece about last weekend’s Governors’ Awards — the separation of which from the Oscar telecast is an issue that still gets his goat, particularly in a year when the speeches of Angelina Jolie, Angela Lansbury and Steve Martin would all have made good television for a relatively mainstream audience. “Of all the ways of nodding to the past, it is grotesque that the only one that has survived on the main telecast is the in memoriam roll call,” he writes. “It’s pious sentiment, and also profound hypocrisy, to bow to Hollywood history by honoring those who are no longer around while shoving its living representatives off to November lest they ruin your TV show.” Do you think he has a point? I do. [Grantland]
Addie Morfoot gets the views of Academy members on the overwhelming glut of candidates in the Best Documentary Feature race this year. [Variety]
Mike D’Angelo revisits a 20-year-old Best Supporting Actress race. Does Anna Paquin’s surprise win hold up? Yep. [The Dissolve]
“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” screenwriter explains to Scott Feinberg why his script qualifies as original, not adapted. [Hollywood Reporter]
Costume and production designer Catherine Martin is tipped to take another Oscar (or two) for “The Great Gatsby,” but feared the film would look like “a flapper-themed 21st.” [Yahoo!]
Kate Erbland rails against the character posters so frequently favoured by studios these days. (Also: “The Railway Man” has character posters?) [Film.com]
Best Supporting Actress contender Lupita Nyong’o is a style icon now, apparently. She has superb dress sense, for sure, but what does “icon” even mean these days? [Vulture]
From “Planet of the Apes” to “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” Guardian critics pick the top 10 literary adaptations in film. [The Guardian]
Finally, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is getting a sequel. Does anyone — even those of us who don’t like Frank Capra’s holiday standard — think this is a good idea? [Variety]
The Honorary Oscars are still extremely insider baseball. The people who would care for it the most attended the event. They hold close to no significance for general audiences save when a truly legendary figure gets it.
And that Oscar telecast if often very long and unbearable. So its better if it is not longer.
The people who want it back must sacrifice something in return. How about the exclusive of the short categories and sound categories and eliminate original song altogether?
Well, Best Production Design is inside baseball. Hell, the screenplay awards are inside baseball for much of the general audience. I don’t want them removed from the show either.
If you find the telecast long and unbearable, no one’s forcing you to watch it. It happens once a year, and it’s for movie fans first and foremost — casual celebrity-spotters have the red carpet show. The ceremony can run for five hours for all I care.
*exclusion
Nonsense. They managed to fit it all in until five years ago, and the ceremony isn’t notably shorter today.
Also, a special pre-Oscar event at which only the Best Short and Best Sound awards are presented would be pretty bizarre.
What gives the Academy credibility is the acknowledgement of the expertise and talents of all the collaborators in filmmaking. To exclude sound, design, or other category would make the Oscars no different than the Golden Globes. If people only want to see celebrities, they can watch TMZ or read Us magazine.
Personally, I’d love to see the honorary awards presented at the main ceremony again. What makes the show run long is the terrible variety show format with corny jokes and very tangential song and dance numbers.
Agree^^ I’d rather see Steve Martin accept for a career award, when the academy won’t acknowledge comedy performances … this year they’ll probably have an Ode to Comedy, or 10 Years After Crash v Brokeback – The Musical! … or some other bizarre montage, when they could just honor a legend in that space.
I like the way the Academy is doing with this Governors’ Awards. There’s no way a television show could be bearable with 4 honorees. Let’s don’t forget the most important thing is that these people get their deserved Oscar not that they appear in a TV show. I prefer to get this little thing and have 4 Honorary Oscars than have just one. Plus this format gives time for the honorees to be honored the way they deserve: with speeches of colleagues, intros, etc. I rather like this new way. But this can be improved. I think it could be shown in TV and it’s a great idea to have the nominees right after the gala. And of course I understand and respect the point of those who defend the Governors’ Award should return to the annual academy awards.
I just do not compare Honorary Oscars with Annual Oscars. Best Production Design is an inside baseball but it still represents an annual award so it should be at the annual Academy awards. I see a lot of sense in this decision even if I believe they did it justo to get rid of this segment from the Annual Oscars.
By the way, the Academy announced this year that the next scores ans songs would be played in a concert days before the Academy Awards. Maybe they plan to award this separatedly?
Anyway, I think the most of the most important think is not to make changes on the cveremony but in the awards themselves. An Oscar for production and character design in animation should be mandatory: a lot of art directors and visual effects artists are getting snubbed year after year with no credit at all just because of the Academy’s bias against the genre.
Just to clarify: there are no plans to award the music Oscars separately.