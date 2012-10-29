Roundup: ‘Skyfall’ slays global box office

Commercial projections for “Skyfall” suggested it would be the highest-grossing Bond movie ever, and global box office figures this weekend suggest that will be the case. In the UK, the film took in over $32m this weekend — the biggest opening haul of 2012, and a record for a non-3D feature. Indeed, it sits behind only the final “Harry Potter” instalment in the all-time rankings. Internationally, meanwhile, it opened at #1 in 24 other territories, raking in $77.7m overall. Given much robust figures, it’ll be interesting to see if it outperforms estimates when it opens Stateside, where it’s expected to gross a little over one-third of US champ “The Avengers”‘ total.  [Deadline]

Back in the US, where “Skyfall” is still lying in wait, “Argo” finally topped the box office in its third weekend, pushing its total past $60m. [Box Office Mojo]

“Argo” casting director Lora Kennedy, due to be honored alongside director Ben Affleck at tonight’s Casting Society of America Awards, talks about finding the right actors for the Best Picture frontrunner. [THR]

Hey, more accolades for “Argo” — the film’s location manager was a winner at the California On-Location Awards, alongside those for “Hitchcock,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and Terrence Malick’s upcoming “Knight of Cups.” [Variety]

Robert Zemeckis talks to Dave Kehr about returning to live-action filmmaking with “Flight,” though he doesn’t see it as much of a departure from his recent work. [New York Times]

Charlie Lyne on Helen Mirren’s potential Oscar clip for “Hitchcock” and the dramatic stakes of mortgaging houses. [Ultraculture]

The great Melissa Leo talks “Francine,” saying no to plastic surgery, and how Bill Murray inadvertently set her on the right path in 1984. [Los Angeles Times]

Jeff Wells thinks a prickly Guardian interview is indicative of my John Goodman’s Oscar campaign may struggle this season — though I’m not sure why Jeff thought a nomination was such a certainty anyway. [Hollywood Elsewhere]

Following the success of “Skyfall,” John Logan will write the next two Bond movies. Nice to see the man’s getting some work. [Empire]

