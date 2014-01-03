Roundup: Sony Classics back in the foreign Oscar race with ‘The Notebook’

Sony Pictures Classics is usually the dominant force in the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race — they’ve won the award for the last four years running. But they took a knock when the Academy unveiled the nine-film shortlist last month: with “The Past” and “Wadjda” failing to make the cut, the savvy campaigners were left without a contender in the hunt. Until now. SPC has picked up one of the two distributor-less titles on the list, Hungary’s hard-edged Holocaust drama “The Notebook.” It was already a strong nomination possibility, given the Academy’s seemingly tireless taste for films on that era. Now that it has Sony’s undivided attention in this competitive category, however, it’s a formidable threat. [Deadline]
Ramin Setoodeh looks at the list of 2013’s highest-grossing female-directed films, and concludes that we still have a long way to go. [Variety]
Between J.Law in “American Hustle,” ScarJo in “Don Jon” and, uh, M.Rob in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” who wins the battle of the Long Island blondes? [Vulture]
Steve McQueen says the history of slavery has still not been sufficiently addressed by the film industry. [The Guardian]
Anne Thompson on 27-year-old Megan Ellison’s pair of PGA nominations yesterday, for “American Hustle” and “Her.” [Thompson on Hollywood]
Melena Ryzik notes how the “20 Feet From Stardom” team is singing its way through the Oscar race — Glenn Close is among the believers. [New York Times]
Joaquin Phoenix was not entirely sold on his high-waisted trousers in “Her.” [Hollywood Reporter]
Nathaniel Rogers talks to “Blue Jasmine” hopeful Sally Hawkins about Woody Allen and Godzilla. (Not at once.) [The Film Experience]
Musical biopic “Monica Z” leads the nominations for Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards. [Screen Daily]
The Setoodeh article is oddly argued. He notes that audiences did not respond to many movies directed by women this year. And he interprets this as a sign of sexism within the Hollywood studios. Maybe it’s a sign of poor quality films from female directors. If there actually is an army of skilled female directors out there–women who have proven themselves in television, making music videos, on stage, by writing awesome screenplays, or by other means–who aren’t getting the breaks from the studios and aren’t getting assigned the tent-poll jobs, shouldn’t those women, if they do in fact exist, at least be connecting with audiences in their smaller movies? That they aren’t–that no one, including women audience members, are interested in films by women–suggests no such group of talented women exists. Stop blaming the film studios. And there’s always the laziness factor: Clint Eastwood and Woody Allen basically make a movie a year, but Barbara Streisand, who easily could have continued as a director based on her successes, can’t be bothered. Sophia Coppolla continues to make good movies and doesn’t seem to worry that much about having huge box office numbers. Good on her.
What’s the other distributor-less film for foreign film?
An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker. (Or it was last I checked.)