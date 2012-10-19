Roundup: ‘Ted’ takes top honors in Hollywood Reporter Key Art Awards

Chances are Seth MacFarlane’s hosting gig will remain the biggest win for “Ted” at February’s Oscar ceremony, but the raunchy teddy-bear comedy had its own taste of awards glory at the Hollywood Reporter Key Art Awards, which recognize the industry’s top achievements in movie marketing, “Ted” won the night’s top award, for best overall campaign. Top of the trailer heap, meanwhile, was “Shame,” which took gold in the audio-visual category for its striking red-band “Subway” trailer. Other films recognized included “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Prometheus” (though not for Most Over-Marketed Film of the Year, surprisingly enough) and the upcoming “Man of Steel.” [THR]

The New York Film Critics’ Circle will announce their award winners on December 3 — slightly later than last year, though they’ll still be first. [The Envelope]

Over at the Gold Derby prediction charts, “Argo” has drawn level with “Les Mis” in the Best Picture category. I’ve joined the “Argo” brigade and tell Tom O’Neil why. [Gold Derby]

The superb cinematographer Greig Fraser (“Bright Star”) discusses the 1970s-textured grit he brought to Andrew Dominik’s “Killing Them Softly.” [American Cinematographer]

“Life of Pi” won the Audience Award at the Mill Valley Film Festival, while “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Sessions” and “Rise of the Guardians” also took home prizes. [Screen Daily]

A taste of the wonders of the V&A Museum’s massive Hollywood Costume exhibition in London. Can’t wait for this. [Design Week]

Xan Brooks delves into the mysteries of “Room 237,” the upcoming documentary that deconstructs “The Shining” to bold new levels in geekery. [The Guardian]

Sasha Stone is in love with “Lincoln,” and waxes lyrical about what Steven Spielberg has “brought not just to American film but to our culture.” [Awards Daily]

From Terrence Malick to Christopher Nolan, Kyle Buchanan looks at the A-list directors who are best as keeping their projects under wraps. [Vulture]

Dutch actress Sylvia Kristel — best known to a generation of adoring male viewers as “Emmanuelle” — passed away on Wednesday, aged just 60. Bruce Weber pays tribute. [New York Times]