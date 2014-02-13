Roundup: The case for DiCaprio

And no, it has nothing to do with CNN “revealing” the “Wolf of Wall Street” star as the Best Actor winner a few days ago. (Seriously, how many stories on that non-event are people going to write?) Still, there does seem to be a general surge of sentiment for DiCaprio, as exemplified by this Marlow Stern piece in which he states that it’s “absurd” that the actor is about to turn 40 and hasn’t won an Oscar yet. (By Best Actor standards, of course, winning at 40 is positively precocious.) “It”s time to do the right thing and honor one of the finest actors of our generation with an Oscar while he”s still in his prime instead of some paunchy supporting role a decade later,” he says. [Daily Beast]
David O. Russell and his crew discuss the craft of “American Hustle.” [Thompson on Hollywood]
Alex von Tunzelmann gives “Dallas Buyers Club” the historical once-over. It doesn’t go well. [The Guardian]
Nominated for “The Invisible Woman,” costume designer Michael O’Connor bemoans the lack of a nod for production designer Maria Djurkovic. [Variety]
How Steve Martin and Bernadette Peters in “The Jerk” served as inspiration for “Her” songwriter Karen O. [New York Times]
Pharrell’s “Happy” has become the highest-charting Best Original Song nominee since Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” 11 years ago. [Hollywood Reporter]
Plans are in place for a Rockefeller biopic, to be directed Lasse Hallstrom and scripted by “Dallas Buyers Club” writer Craig Borten. [Deadline]
In honor of Valentine’s Day, Bilge Ebiri and David Edelstein count down the 25 best romantic comedies of the last 25 years. They include “13 Going on 30,” so this list comes highly recommended. [Vulture]
That list of Romantic movies was seriously missing “Love Actually”.
I am surrounded by 18 -23 year olds who adore this movie, it’s awesome, glorifying wealth, drugs, sex, life in the fast lane and throw in a bit of misogyny for good old times, hell, it’s great. Even the prison was nothing more than a ‘country’ club and the kids are laughing. “See, nothing happens anyway, he wrote a book, he’s still rich!” So incredibly awesome.
Which studio are u working for? We’ve seen this exact same comment a thousand times already!!!!! LOL
Well, it’s a fairly widespread sentiment, so understandable that it resurfaces frequently. I’ve also seen the “It’s an awesome wild ride and Leo’s best performance” comment a thousand times already, but I don’t object to people making it.
@Guy: this above comment by “Jennifer” has been posted verbatim and ad-nauseam over the past week or so over many different web site coverages of TWOWS – – same with a few other posts as well from other “people”. It’s “Robo-scamming”.
Oh, I see. I thought you were referring to the sentiment rather than the wording.
Imagine the inane arguments people will have with the CNN spoiler truthers if Leo actually wins.
I’m surrounded by middle aged people who adore this movie because it’s bloody funny and entertaining, albeit not as filled with sex as one would have expected, given the outrage in the US.
Here’s hoping DiCaprio wins.
Looking through this crop of nominees, I’m shocked to discover that DiCaprio is like #2 (qualitatively speaking) among the nominees, with Ejiofor in first place and McConaughey in third. And those top three are separated by pretty narrow margins. It’s a great field, I have to say and even if it ends up being McConaughey (like most expect it will) I’m glad people are talking about Leo. A lineup this good (in a category rarely this good) deserves to be a heated race. I also quite like Dern and Bale. Swap out Bale for Hanks and it would have been a “for the ages” Best Actor lineup.
I do wonder about Leo winning because “The Wolf of Wall Street” is a divisive movie, but its fans are really passionate it seems. Will they really let it go home empty-handed? And looking at that ballot, will they pass up Leo at the finest he’s been in years (and more up their alley) over McConaughey who I worry many may feel hasn’t “earned it” yet? Obviously, the answer to both of these questions can be (and likely is) “Yes”. Still, in a year where everyone is saying Blanchett and McConaughey, it would not shock me that much if we end up with Adams and DiCaprio as our lead winners.
“Swap out Bale for Hanks and it would have been a ‘for the ages’ Best Actor lineup.”
Agreed 100%. Nothing against Bale, who as usual gave an amazing performance, and in a movie I think would be the deserving BP winner, but Hanks just KILLED it in Captain Phillips and should totally be here.
It’s actually sad to think how many great performances had to go unnominated this year because of the crowded field. :(
I love DiCaprio’s work in Wolf but I wouldn’t be bothered at all if McConaughey wins, especially after knocking it out of the park repeatedly in the last few years. Plus his terrific work on True Detective is a weekly reminder of how on fire he is at the moment.
I know the 2 situations are different, but, IF Leo wins. I feel like it’ll be Meryl winning in 2011 scenario where it SEEMED like the obvious win when most everybody assumed Viola (McConaughey in this instance).
That said, I still believe McConaughey is winning.
It’s different because Viola deserved to win and so does Leo.