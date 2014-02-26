Roundup: The incredible shrinking Oscar race

One of my favorite writers, Nick Davis, doesn't often do long-form work on the Oscars these days, so his piece in The Advocate on this year's unusually narrow Oscar field — with just a dozen films taking all the slots for picture, director, acting and writing — is a treat. The race has got harder, he says, for dark horses and discoveries. “If you”ve been paying any attention to TV spots or popular magazines since September, you”d already heard of every movie in every category where the victor speaks for more than 20 seconds … In the top ranks, Oscar risks feeling gratuitous, furnishing extra hype to already well-hyped entertainments. If that”s all he”s good for, why not let him wander off into that Nebraskan good night?” Not that it's all bad news, he says: “Whenever Academy glory and global notice extend to an urgent, brilliantly filmed commemoration like 12 Years a Slave or to Her”s sly, searching meditation on what we mean by 'love,' an angel gets its wings.” [The Advocate]
From that ranked list of Best Picture winners:
-Seeing “The Best Years of Our Lives” ranked below “The Kings’s Speech” pains me, even if it’s only one spot.
-But I’m glad to see “American Beauty” so low, and “Gladiator”‘s relatively high appearance was a nice surprise as well.
-“Amadeus” is too low. That would be an easy top-tenner for me.
-“My Fair Lady” is too high, although that might be my devotion to the 1938 version of “Pygmalion” (which hardly anyone has seen, apparently) poking through. “In the Heat of the Night” and “An American in Paris” are too high as well.
Everybody is entitled to their own rankings I guess. If they really want to put My Fair Lady in their top ten, I just assume they have a strong sentimental attachment.
I don’t like it however when they dismiss a great movie just because it won over a movie they preferred. (I often wonder how many of these list composers bother to even watch “How Green was my Valley” before they automatically stick it at the bottom.)
In Memoriam… When I heard of Peter O’Toole’s death, I thought how fitting for the In Memoriam tribute to end with him (as the most nominated non-winning actor) and the scene where he blows out the match from Lawrence of Arabia.
It’s odd considering that this year is so unpredictable and scattershot (as far as who may or may not win), and yet, I am sensing and experiencing a supreme apathy from the usual Oscar watchers and colleagues who cover the event. Shockingly, I have conversed with diehards who have thought the event was already over. Tis a strange year.
agreed
Gladiator’s placement on that ranking is way too generous.
This is a great time of year for revisiting past Oscar winners, and I’ve made a point this time of catching up on ones I’ve yet to see. In the past four days, I have watched Terms of Endearment, In the Heat of the Night, Kramer Vs. Kramer, The Last Emperor, Rebecca, Ben-Hur, Dances With Wolves, and one I’m too embarrassed to admit I hadn’t seen until yesterday. I’m more than halfway now, but there are plenty left.
Although it’s fashionable to suggest otherwise, I think Oscar has largely a very good track record. They only pick one movie a year and have no way of knowing how we’ll see things in the future. Nevertheless, they’ve chosen several films that are now in the conversation for greatest of all time. And although certain favorites weren’t crowned, even the lesser films on the list are still excellent movies, with very few exceptions.
Because the winners are mostly good, we don’t really need to get offended by anything. I’m always prepared for Going My Way to land near the bottom of these lists, but I still love it. And I see no reason to worry if someone prefers Cuckoo’s Nest to My Fair Lady, The Apartment to Midnight Cowboy, or Annie Hall to Amadeus. I like all of them.
I do think the article is a little needlessly harsh on its lower-ranked entries. The Sound of Music and A Man for All Seasons are still great movies. You don’t need to snipe to justify ranking them below Casablanca.
