Roundup: The ‘real’ start of the Oscar race

Mark Harris has been pretty vocal in expressing his disdain for the Oscar buzz that emerged from the echo chamber that is the Toronto Film Festival. Instead, he claims that the awards race really started last week, when audiences were actually able to see two of the awards hopefuls that emerged from the fall festival circuit: Nicole Holofcener’s “Enough Said” and Ron Howard’s “Rush.” (Of course, by that rationale, you may argue that the Oscar race runs all year round.) Anyway, while it’s “Rush” that has enjoyed far more advance buzz, it’s Holofcener’s quiet indie, Harris argues, that emerged victorious in the real world, winning on the critical and commercial front. Will voters see it? “In the case of Rush, it’s Hollywood that tells the world, ‘This is an Academy movie’,” he writes. “In the case of Enough Said, it’s the world that has to tell Hollywood.” [Grantland]
The Academy has made some changes to the voting system in the animated race — Steve Pond examines the specifics. [The Wrap]
Former Academy president Tom Sherak has been named the new Los Angeles “film czar.” I confess I saw this headline repeated about a dozen times before I actually knew what it meant. [LA Times]
“Fruitvale Station,” which is still unreleased in the UK, will kick off a Screen International showcase of “award-worthy” titles in London. [Screen Daily]
Lovely piece, this: Cicely Tyson and Kerry Washington meet for brunch, and chat across the generations. [New York Times]
Woody Allen talks to Catherine Shoard about gender, samurai auteurism and the accidental topicality of his “shock masterpiece,” “Blue Jasmine.” [The Guardian]
Zachary Wigon explains what filmmakers can learn from the career of artist turned auteur turned current Oscar frontrunner Steve McQueen. [Tribeca Film]
The US poster for “Diana” is better than the British one — though I doubt that will overcome the toxic word from across the pond. [House Next Door]
“Star Wars,” “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and “West Side Story” have been voted Britain’s favorite film soundtracks in a BBC listeners’ poll. [The Independent]
Speaking of “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” that film’s screenwriter Luciano Vincenzoni has passed away aged 87. R.I.P. [The Telegraph]
Great article by Harris – especially calling out the category fraud of Rush. I bet if Hemsworth played Bruhl’s character, he wouldn’t be campaigned as supporting.
I saw McConaughey (Mud) and Franco (Spring Breakers) as leads – but people think supporting as well. I guess I can see a case there.
Ever since the reviews for “Enough Said” started coming in, I’ve been considering the possibility of Gandolfini making his way into the Supporting Actor race. Even if the critic prizes all go to Fassbender and Leto, I could see Gandolfini landing Golden Globe and especially SAG nods, which would put him right in the thick of the conversation. The race is surprisingly thin as of right now, with Fassbender and Leto being the only two really strong contenders at the moment. That might change once “American Hustle” is seen and we find out how Tom Hanks is in “Saving Mr. Banks,” but even then, I don’t see why there’s not not room for Gandolfini in this category. Even if he doesn’t end up with a nomination, I expect him to be in the conversation throughout the season.
What’s the worst type of acting category fraud:
1. When a film has two leads of the same gender and pretends one is lead and one is supporting.
2. When the lead of the film is supporting because the lead in question is a child actor.
3. When an actor has two quality lead performances in the same year so they pretend one of them is supporting so it doesn’t cause a conflict.
I think the most perplexing recent example is The Hours.
Which was the category fraud: Nicole Kidman in lead or Julianne Moore in supporting?
We’ve also seen the reverse of #3. Anne Hathaway’s supporting performance in Dark Knight Rises (which hadn’t a prayer of a nomination) “campaigned” in lead to get out of Les Mis’s way.
Nicole is a lead, one of three, and rightfully won.
I don’t expect Enough Said to score any Oscar nods, but I think it is being a little underestimated here, it is a crowd pleaser, and I at least think it belongs on the 30+ film “in the conversation” BP chart.
I have to say though, while I often call out category fraud more than others, I’m not that bothered by Bruhl’s supporting campaign, yes he probably leans towards lead (in particular due to the way his narration bookends the picture and the long hospital sequence focused solely on him) but I still felt Hunt was the primary focus of the picture and I’ve seen worse category frauds (I would say Waltz and Hoffman just last year for instance).
Sorry, but if Bruhl is less of a category fraud than either Waltz or Hoffman, I am the Pope. And to say otherwise is just ridiculous.