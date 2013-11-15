Roundup: The screenplay Oscar conundrum

Mark Harris notes, as many have before him, that the Academy’s Best Screenplay categorizations are a bit confusing. Why should films like “Before Midnight” and “Toy Story 3” compete as adaptations when they’re not adapted from anything, simply because they use pre-existing characters? And on the original side of things, are factual or biographical screenplays really that comparable to fiction crafted entirely from the writer’s imagination? Harris argues that the only solution is to divide the writing Oscars into three categories: Best Original Screenplay, Best Screenplay Based On Factual Material and Best Adaptation. Even then, though, a part-factual, part-fabricated film like “The Butler” could blur the lines. What do you think? [Grantland]
Tim Gray considers the mixed response to “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” and deems its awards outlook unclear. [Variety]
The director of Canadian Oscar submission — and estimable contender — “Gabrielle” discusses the rewards and challenges of working with mentally disabled actors. [The Wrap]
Alfonso Cuaron regrets making “Great Expectations.” He shouldn’t, because it’s wonderful. [Atlantic Wire]
That’s a tidbit, by the way, from this Hollywood Reporter, directors’ roundtable, which also includes Steve McQueen, Paul Greengrass, Ben Stiller, Lee Daniels and David O. Russell. [THR]
Scott Tobias proposes a mini-festival of the eight films — several of them excellent — that have received a Cinemascore rating of F. [The Dissolve]
Composer and sound designer Mike Zarin wants it known that it was he, not Hans Zimmer, who created the “Inception” “BRAAAAM.” [The Playlist]
Oprah Winfrey talks about being asked to play a serial killer for Lee Daniels, and Daniels on his chances of winning an Oscar. Also, he gets genuinely flummoxed by a good question. [The Guardian]
Kyle Buchanan on how Oscar Isaac can get that Best Actor nomination: he might have to sing for his supper. [Vulture]
I’ve suggested the idea of having three screenplay categories before, although I’m not sure I’d really want to see it. Something does need to change, though, because it’s kind of silly to me that “The King’s Speech” (not based specifically on a single source, but certainly research was done) won Best Original Screenplay the same year that “Toy Story 3” (used preexisting characters but was otherwise not adapted from anything) was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. To me, “The King’s Speech” is more of an adaptation than “Toy Story 3” is, even if it’s not based on any one book or article. I think that’s a case in which “original” means “gathered from enough sources that we didn’t feel like crediting them all, so we chose not to credit any.”
On the other hand, three categories just seems pointless, because there are in fact even more than three categorizations of screenplay. For instance, what about screenplays that use established characters from literary sources but don’t necessarily follow a specific published source? That would include pretty much all superhero movies, since they’re usually the characters and certain situations from the comics, but they’re otherwise original works. I mean, the new Thor movie is “based on” the comics just as much as the newest issue of the Thor comics is “based on” all the comics that came before it. So really, you’d have to have a fourth category for Best Original Screenplay Based on Preexisting Fictional Characters (“Toy Story 3” would also fit here).
And then, of course, it just becomes too much. They could always just nix the idea of faulty categorization altogether by having one general Best Screenplay category, but obviously adapting a source and writing an original work are different enough disciplines to warrant that separation. So I’d have to say that the current system of two categories is fine, but they should create some updated criteria for what can be considered original and adapted. Namely, they should either:
a) get rid of the idea that using preexisting characters automatically makes it adapted, or
b) make it so all screenplays based on factual events are considered adapted, since that’s very similar to the original screenplays based on preexisting characters that get qualified as adapted.
In short, they don’t need to create a new category. They just need to be more consistent.
Grantland is to “(Fill in the blank) is broken. Here’s how we’d fix it!” articles as “Hey, remember these 10 random things that happened in the early nineties? Well here they are as a list!” is to Buzzfeed.
I think Mark’s solution would just make things more confusing. I agree that stuff like Before Midnight being classified as Adapted solely because it’s a sequel is silly, but adding a Best Screenplay that’s hard to classify cause it’s not a true adaption but it’s not all that original either cause it’s based on stuff that happened category would probably just cause more of a “nightmare” for the Academy then the current system.
Someone wrote an article where the hypothesis is “this movie’s award potential is unclear”? Honestly? Wow.
There’s nothing wrong with the screenplay categories as is. The people who have a problem with it are looking for something to complain about.
Read my lips: no new categories.