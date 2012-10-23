Roundup: The selling of ‘Skyfall’

On the one hand, it’s totally unseemly and self-serving to put one’s own article at the top of the daily roundup. On the other hand — well, there is no other hand, but I’m doing it anyway. With “Skyfall” hitting UK screens on Friday, I donned my Guardian columnist hat to look into at the film’s layered, long-haul promotional campaign, which combines stripped-down marketing materials — posters focusing chiefly on the 007 brand, scarcely mentioning the A-list names involved — with a relentless assault of brand placements and tie-ins, ranging from Heineken to Tom Ford to the Queen. (You tell me she isn’t a brand.) The approach has box office pundits expecting the biggest-ever global gross for a Bond effort — will it pay off with audiences? [The Guardian]
Speaking of “Skyfall,” the producers are adamant Judi Dench deserves Oscar recognition for the film. I think Javier Bardem’s the one to concentrate on myself. [The Telegraph]
Steve Pond believes that “Lincoln,” “Life of Pi” and “Flight” possibly got Oscar pundits over-excited after their NYFF premieres, and advises a step back. [The Odds]
GKIDS gears up the campaign for their four animated feature contenders. I’ll be writing about this in more detail soon, but I just saw “Le Tableau” and it’s a contender to be reckoned with. [The Vote]
On that topic, the Academy has set a November 1 deadline for all entries in the Best Animated Feature race. [Thompson on Hollywood]
Charlie Lyne is not drinking the “Argo” Kool-Aid, though he believes the film would be a formidable contender for 2005’s Best Picture Oscar. [Ultraculture]
“Flight” director Robert Zemeckis will receive the Founder’s Award at the Chicago International Film Festival — the last recipient was Michel Hazanavicius for “The Artist.” [THR]
Happy news for Mike Leigh fans: the British filmmaker’s long-fostered passion project, a biopic of painter J.M.W. Turner, is finally going ahead, with Timothy Spall in the lead. [The Playlist]
Sasha Stone examines the current state of the Oscar race, with the shadow of the US presidential election hanging over her. [Awards Daily]
David Poland sits down with “Amour” writer-director — and Oscar hopeful — Michael Haneke. [Hot Blog]
If they are going to campaign for Judi Dench to get a nomination for Skyfall, the issue of category placement may crop up. I imagine they’d go for supporting, but for my money, in this film she’s a lead.
Maybe I’m completely out of the loop, but advertising for Skyfall, at least here in Canada, has been really quiet; except for the Adele track, it doesn’t seem like it’s really permeated any consciousnesses.
Ah, it doesn’t come out here until the 9th of November, so maybe that’s why…
At first I was a bit annoyed at using product placement in lieu of Bond’s initial drink, but then I read that apparently that one thing covered 1/3 of the film’s total budget. Holy shit, they’d have been stupid not to take that.
Are all the animated films going to be ready by November 1? Seems awfully early for potential December releases.