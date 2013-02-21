Roundup: The show’s not over ’til Seth MacFarlane sings

In case you were worried that this year’s Oscar ceremony won’t feature enough musical numbers — you know, besides the nominated songs, Barbra Streisand’s In Memoriam moment and the odd-sounding tribute to “Chicago,” “Dreamgirls” and “Les Mis” — you can breathe a sigh of relief. Apparently the show won’t conclude with the Best Picture presentation, but with a “special” song from Kristin Chenoweth and Seth MacFarlane that producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron claim will be “a can’t-miss moment.” (Of course, the producers who misguidedly chose to end the 2010 show with a children’s choir singing “Over the Rainbow” probably thought that too.) On the one hand, the Academy has definitely let go of the “young, hip Oscars” meme that failed so dismally a few years ago, and for that we’re grateful. But is this overkill? [The Vote]

Melissa Silverstein raises a glass to the female filmmakers overlooked by Oscar this year, including Ava DuVernay and Sarah Polley — but where’s Andrea Arnold? [Women and Hollywood]

Melena Ryzik talks to Carol Leifer, who was worked on the writing team for seven previous Oscar ceremonies. [The Carpetbagger]

An argument you aren’t hearing much of on the internet this week: why “Argo” should win Best Picture. [The Guardian]

Kyle Buchanan, meanwhile, lines up the reasons why Ben Affleck’s film could still lose. [Vulture]

Jean Dujardin claims he’ll give a choice verbal signal, when presenting Best Actress, if Emmanuelle Riva has won. [The Film Experience]

More geeky acceptance speech analysis (hat-tip to Nathaniel Rogers for the link), as Rebecca Rolfe gets technical about recurring speech motifs. [Thank the Academy]

Amy Dawes chats to “Les Mis” lyricist Herbert Kretzmer about his Oscar-nominated new composition for the musical. [LA Times]

“Searching for Sugar Man” director (and probable Oscar winner) Malik Bendjelloul talks to Scott Feinberg about his long journey from Swedish television. [The Race]

For the first time ever, all five Best Supporting Actress nominees play mothers of onscreen children. This, and 15 other nifty trivia nuggets about this year’s race, courtesy of Joe Reid. [Film.com]