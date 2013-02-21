Roundup: The show’s not over ’til Seth MacFarlane sings

In case you were worried that this year’s Oscar ceremony won’t feature enough musical numbers — you know, besides the nominated songs, Barbra Streisand’s In Memoriam moment and the odd-sounding tribute to “Chicago,” “Dreamgirls” and “Les Mis” — you can breathe a sigh of relief. Apparently the show won’t conclude with the Best Picture presentation, but with a “special” song from Kristin Chenoweth and Seth MacFarlane that producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron claim will be “a can’t-miss moment.” (Of course, the producers who misguidedly chose to end the 2010 show with a children’s choir singing “Over the Rainbow” probably thought that too.) On the one hand, the Academy has definitely let go of the “young, hip Oscars” meme that failed so dismally a few years ago, and for that we’re grateful. But is this overkill? [The Vote]
Melissa Silverstein raises a glass to the female filmmakers overlooked by Oscar this year, including Ava DuVernay and Sarah Polley — but where’s Andrea Arnold? [Women and Hollywood]
Melena Ryzik talks to Carol Leifer, who was worked on the writing team for seven previous Oscar ceremonies. [The Carpetbagger]
An argument you aren’t hearing much of on the internet this week: why “Argo” should win Best Picture. [The Guardian]
Kyle Buchanan, meanwhile, lines up the reasons why Ben Affleck’s film could still lose. [Vulture]
Jean Dujardin claims he’ll give a choice verbal signal, when presenting Best Actress, if Emmanuelle Riva has won. [The Film Experience]
More geeky acceptance speech analysis (hat-tip to Nathaniel Rogers for the link), as Rebecca Rolfe gets technical about recurring speech motifs. [Thank the Academy]
Amy Dawes chats to “Les Mis” lyricist Herbert Kretzmer about his Oscar-nominated new composition for the musical. [LA Times]
“Searching for Sugar Man” director (and probable Oscar winner) Malik Bendjelloul talks to Scott Feinberg about his long journey from Swedish television. [The Race]
For the first time ever, all five Best Supporting Actress nominees play mothers of onscreen children. This, and 15 other nifty trivia nuggets about this year’s race, courtesy of Joe Reid. [Film.com]
I imagine they were only citing women whose films were eligible for Oscar consideration.
That said, Ginger & Rosa is about 10x the achievement of Friends with Kids AND was eligible for Oscar, so maybe they just don’t know what they’re talking about.
Except the why-Argo-shouldn’t-win headlines came just as ballots were being turned and mostly after the deadline so unlike the smears against LINCOLN and ZERO DARK THIRTY those are mostly irrelevant Oscar-wise I mean.
Who said they were relevant?
It’d be great if they did the whole show as musical numbers. Host comes out and sings the jokes. Presenters sing the nominees. Winners have to sing their speeches.
Wow, it’s like they don’t want me to watch the show.
Guy, I can’t believe you guys aren’t covering the Razzies with the same enthusiasm.
I can’t be bothered with the Razzies — a wholly joyless institution that doesn’t even do a good job of picking the year’s worst.
I got a fact for the animated races Reid missed; this is the first time a nominated animated short played with with a nominated animated feature (which is way more interesting then the times Pixar lost factoid he went with). Also, unless “Brave” upsets or “Paperman” is no longer the favorite and I missed it, the paired nominees are looking likely to take the win.
As far as those predicting a “Brave” upset are concerned (might as well bring it up), the Best Animated Feature has only had one real “upset” victory (“Happy Feet” over “Cars”) and that one went against Pixar, not for it.
I know this isn’t “Cinejabber”, a feature I know is hard for you guys to manage in the thick of awards season, but I feature I can’t wait for the return of when the storm calms, but I wanted to toss out an idea, tell me if you guys agree at all.
I think “Argo” as a Best Picture winner is very comparable to another Best Picture Winner, “Rocky”. No, I’m not talking thematic similarities, i’m talking about the relationship between the film itself and it’s overall year in film (as reflected in the BP lineup). I often consider “Rocky” the “best worst Best Picture winner of all time because the film itself is actually very good, but nowhere near as good as “All the Presidents Men”… or “Network”… or “Taxi Driver”. Same way as “Argo” isn’t better than “Lincoln”… or “Silver Linings”… or “Zero Dark”. I think “Rocky”, like “Argo”, would have similarly benefitted from a preferential ballot system like “Argo” has. Wide appeal, ultimately crowd-pleasing and uplifting, undeniably effective, each of those descriptives could be placed on either “Rocky” or “Argo”. Where the other contenders were a little bit tougher to swallow, but are the kinds of films generally considered masterpieces years on. Also, like “Rocky”, “Argo” is a film I firmly believe will be held up as a classic, like “Rocky” is to this day. But like “Rocky”, I believe it will have the unfortunate distinction of being an “undeserved best picture winner”.
Oh, putain, I’m so excited for this to happen!