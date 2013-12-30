Roundup: What foreign Oscar contenders gain, even when they lose

When the shortlist of Best Foreign Language Film Oscar contenders was announced before Christmas, the dreams of 67 competing entrants were dashed in one fell swoop — an unkind cut considering the effort that goes into mounting campaigns for many of them, with no time to spare. In an interesting piece, John Anderson looks at the ins and outs of these low-profile but high-effort campaigns, particularly through those of three films — from Montenegro, Ecuador and Peru — that missed the cut. Publicist Kathleen McInnis explains why it’s worth the effort, even if you know you have no shot: “It”s also the time of year when Hollywood is paying attention to foreign film. Which means I can get my filmmaker in front of audiences who might otherwise never see his film, get him meetings with agents and managers because he was his country”s official selection. I can get him in front of people, not so much for this film, but to help other films.” [New York Times]

Chris Laverty gathers contributors and colleagues (yours truly included) to list their favorite movie costumes of 2013. [Clothes on Film]

With voting under way, Katey Rich, Mike Hogan and Richard Lawson offer some pointers to Academy voters in the top six categories. [Vanity Fair]

Devin Faraci believes “American Hustle” stands to lose a lot by winning the Best Picture Oscar. [Badass Digest]

Joe Queenan on Woody Harrelson in “Out of the Furnace” and his revival of the movie thug. [The Guardian]

Steven Gaydos bemoans the second-class status of non-American cinema in the Best Picture race. [Variety]

Spike Jonze talks about how he came to be part of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” [Vulture]

Still on “The Wolf of Wall Street,” some of Jordan Belfort’s victims weigh in with their thoughts on the film. [The Wire]

Jake Cole ranks Martin Scorsese’s entire filmography (shorts and docs included) from worst to best. [Film.com]

BAFTA nominated composer Wojciech Kilar, whose credits include “The Pianist” and — brilliantly — “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” — has passed away aged 81. [BBC News]