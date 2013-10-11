Roundup: Why a winner-heavy Best Actress race is a bad thing

Mark Harris’ latest Oscar column is, as usual, a good read. The first half of it deals with the already much-discussed Oscar prospects of “Gravity,” but things get really interesting when he turns to the Best Actress race, which is in danger of becoming only the second acting category ever to consist wholly of past Oscar winners. (The first, of course, was last year’s Supporting Actor lineup.) And that, Harris writes, is “deplorable”: “I don’t know what’s most dispiriting, the strong suggestion the Best Actress field lacks a deep bench, the comparative paucity of opportunities for actresses that a non-deep bench implies, or the assumption that Academy voters are disinclined to look beyond people they already know can give a nice speech.” Of course, it doesn’t have to be this way. Delpy, Gerwig, Exarchopoulos, Garcia: think outside the box, Academy. [Grantland]
Why “Gravity” should brace itself for the same backlash that “Avatar” faced. [Movies.com]
Updates on category classifications at the Golden Globes: “Blue Jasmine” will be competing as a drama, “Before Midnight” as a comedy. I guess you can make a case for either as either. [Gold Derby]
Writer-director Dan Mirvish offers 13 screenwriting pointers for successful adaptations. [Filmmaker]
“Blue is the Warmest Color” is unable to play in Idaho’s only art house cinema to an arcane obscenity law. [Hollywood Reporter]
Quentin Tarantino on why Batman is “not very interesting,” and why “The Lone Ranger” is awesome. No comment on the former, but he’s dead right on the latter. [The Playlist]
Honored at the NYFF earlier this week, Ralph Fiennes reflects on his experience of directing “The Invisible Woman.” [Variety]
Matt Singer on the unsolvable problems that 3D presents, even in films where it looks great. [The Dissolve]
Thinking ahead: why independent-minded filmmakers should capitalize on the tentpole-heavy slate that looms in 2015. [Tribeca Film]
And looking back: Richard Corliss pays tribute to the influential, invaluable film critic Stanley Kauffmann, who passed away this week aged 97. [TIME]
I’m a fan of the trilogy but UGH – watching Hawke and Delpy fight for half the movie was anything but hilarious. But you gotta go where you have a better shot of being nominated! Glad Blue Jasmine went the drama route.
I can understand Blue Jasmine as a drama (although I would personally put it in the other category), but Before Midnight as a comedy? That seems like a major stretch. The HFPA rejected The Help’s initial submission as a comedy last year, and that’s far more of a comedy than Before Midnight.
Didn’t you hear that Captain Phillips is also going the comedy route..?
Will I see Harris’ point, couldn’t it also be seen as the Oscars making 5 “right” decisions in the past? Some winners are 1-hit wonders or never come close to the performance for which they won. A category of former winners shows, to me, how great the category is.
Women always have to accommodate award season wonders but men usually don’t. Weinstein is responsible for two award season wonders in Best Actor. Their commonality outside of Harvey is their foreignness as an entryway to charm. Thinking of the countless female acting legends without wins (not you Amy Adams) who have to settle for nothingness for the greater good of diversity for award season transients is deplorable and depressing.
I’m with Expression Etc. Nominating unknowns just for the sake of variety does not give the Oscars any more credibility.
Well, it does when the unknowns give great performances, surely.
Can’t wait for Slaves to come out, so this Gravity overhype will quiet down a bit. I mean from hype to backlash within 2 days. WTF.
Its only “overhype” if it doesn’t deserve it.
I can’t remember any director’s opinions on movies ever getting as much attention as Tarantino’s. I remember in one of those Hollywood Reporter roundtable segments, he said that his plan was to eventually retire from making films and start writing about them instead. Judging by how many people take interest in his annual top 10 lists, I think he could easily become a critic if he wanted to.
I found Blue Jasmine to be a comedy. Yes, Blanchetts character is woeful and the film certainly ends on a less-than-cheery note. But I was laughing throughout the entire film, and most of that humor was intentional.
If you’re like the people that I saw Blue Jasmine with (at The Flicks in Boise, ID since it’s mentioned above), then please tell me that one of the things you didn’t laugh at was the scene with Stuhlbarg trying to force himself on Blanchett, because for some reason my theater erupted in laughter. And I’m still trying to figure out why, because Woody sure as hell wasn’t playing it for laughs.
No, I did not find that part funny
Growing up in Idaho, The Flicks was very formative for my discovery of art films, but this is a really weird law … the first film I ever saw there “My Own Private Idaho” opens with simulated “oral copulation” … So simulated R-rated sex is fine with the liquor license? And unrated? I saw “Requiem for a Dream” there too. NC-17 films should be shown in regular theaters. They’re only NC-17 for sex, yet all the guns in the world can appear in a PG-13 movie.
I’m with the both of you. Yes, the five best performances (regardless of whether you’re Meryl Streep or not) should be nominated. Heck, the best supporting performance all of last year was by a guy who was more concerned about the bakery he just opened than acting in a movie.
That being said, this “well, upcoming actress X gave a pretty good performance, so let’s nominate her over a great performance by a more well-known actress because it’s boring to nominate the same person” logic doesn’t make sense to me. If they’re the best, they’re the best, no matter how often they’ve been nominated before. They’re the usual suspects for a reason.
This was supposed to go under Evelyn’s comment; sorry.
Except usually it’s the opposite. It’s somebody like Streep getting nominated for a “pretty good” performance over a lesser known/renowned actress who gave a great one
Hopefully Amy Adams is nominated and wins. She’s overdue as hell.
Amy Adams is usually nominated as being “pretty good” and being overshadowed by at least 2 of her co-stars. But she’s nominated over lesser known/renowned actresses cuz hey, she’s a previous nominee. I can’t consider her due for an Oscar when the Globes, Bafta, and SAG have all considered her unworthy of a win. Same with 1x Bafta nominee and TV actress Glenn Close.
It is one thing to be overdue like Julianne Moore who is constatntly great, reliable and at the same time has only 4 nominations and another if you are Amy Adams and, as J said, you are pretty good most of the time and constantly receive nominations. I wouldn’t consider her overdue. Don’t get me wrong – I like her a lot, but I think she can wait a few years.
So is Amy Adams the only non-winner with any ACTUAL chance to get nominated in Lead actress? I don’t think Julie Delpy or Greta Gerwig or Adele Extrapotato actually have a chance and the only other options I can think of are Roberts (who is being fraudulently campaigned wrong) and Kate Winslet.
Why do people keep mentioning Greta Gerwig? She’s a talented actor, but the movie got middling reviews and bombed at the box office even by independent film standards. And this is a subjective point, but the movie wasn’t very good and her character was annoying as hell.
Seems like it. Sony should campaign her hard for Best Actress. Her overdue status + all of the other likely nominees being past winners will give her a leg up.
Frank – “Frances Ha”? It’s at 93 percent on RottenTomatoes. And $4 million isn’t a lot, but for a movie that maxed in 233 theaters, it’s not a bomb.
-Daniel
“Extra…potato…”
I assume you think it’s funny to deliberately get the name wrong of somebody with an exotic name.
I really don’t understand the Gravity/Avatar comparisons beyond both being cutting-edge films and using 3D.
A huge component of the Avatar backlash revolved around Cameron, his personal life, and his big personality. So in regards to Cuarón, he’s lucky in that Gravity will only be judged on its merits as a filmmaking achievement.
Isn’t a yearly tradition to complain about the Best Actress field?
Either there’s not enough quality candidates or there’s not enough fresh faces or they’re ignoring actresses over forty, etc.
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss isn’t being considered because the Academy has a bias against television actors?
Wasn’t Helen Hunt a sitcom star when she won an Oscar?
Wasn’t Sally Field primarily known for Gidget and the Flying Nun and whose biggest film role was Smokey and the Bandit prior to winning for Norma Rae?
Should there be more quality lead parts for women in Hollywood? Absolutely. But there’s plusses and minuses to everything.
Last year, Riva was nominated and nearly won for Amour. Her male co-star was barely even considered in the Best Actor race.
Lately, the lack of a deep bench has actually meant some really great performances by women have been recognized that wouldn’t have had any chance if Best Actress was a crowded as Best Actor typically is.
Paulina Garcia, people in the Academy! Seriously, watch that movie.
And by that movie, i mean “Gloria” by Sebastián Lelio.
We know. You keep posting about it. Everywhere. It’s not gonna happen.
Umm.. i’ve only posted about this in another thread. But, yeah, thanks for noticing.
Yes! Paulina García Best Actress for Gloria, Academy members vote for her!!!
NO!
PAULINA GARCÍA: YES!!!!!!!!!
Yeah, I liked “The Lone Ranger,” too, but I wasn’t sure if I was just biased (a portion was shot in Creede, CO, a favorite vacation place; there was one shot of the silver mine especially that had the “I’ve been there!” factor), but I also really like Gore Verbinski; he’s the only director I know who uses such big budget special effects for such slapstick gags, and I have a fondness (or perhaps weakness) for slapstick gags.
Tarantino’s critiques are spot on, especially about the scenes involving Native Americans; but, like him, and apparently Guy, I still really liked this movie. So, I’m glad I’m not the only one.