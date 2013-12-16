Roundup: Why an Oscar for James Franco is no laughing matter

Since James Franco started popping up on critics’ awards lists — most notably with that tied LAFCA win — for his off-the-wall performance in “Spring Breakers,” I’ve noticed a lot of readers dismissing him as a “joke” contender. (Isn’t that the inside-the-box thinking for which we usually chastise voters?) But while A24 has been appropriately playful with their campaign, it’s no joke to them, nor to Franco himself. He talks to Mark Olsen: “Honestly, I don’t know why people say, ‘Really? Is this a real campaign?’ I’m an Academy voter. I’ve been nominated for an Oscar. I’m more proud of this performance than anything that I’ve done … I’ve been working in this industry for 16 years. I know when I’m a part of something that’s cutting edge. I want to go out and say yeah … consider it.” [LA Times]
Steve Pond notes the expansion of the Academy this year: with 172 new recruits, 6,028 people are now eligible to vote. [The Wrap]
Like Father, Like Son” and “The Lunchbox” — both controversially out of the foreign Oscar race — were the big winners at the Asia Pacific Film Festival. [Screen Daily]
With the spectacular hairdos of “American Hustle” now in line for Oscar recognition, Esther Zuckerman ranks them. Can’t argue with that #1. [The Wire]
Oscar-winning editor Christopher Rouse talks about ratcheting up the tension — and letting the performances speak to him — in “Captain Phillips.” [Below the Line]
John Goodman on sandwiches, celebrity and his ongoing collaboration (six films and counting) with the Coen Brothers. [Vanity Fair]
“The Wolf of Wall Street” has fallen foul of animal rights activists, who are calling for a boycott. [The Guardian]
Okay, so every awards geek has their favorite acceptance speeches of all time — but what are the greatest award presentations ever? (Wiig and Ferrell FTW, if you ask me.) [The Film Experience]
It’s been a sad weekend in Hollywood: not only did we lose Peter O’Toole and Joan Fontaine, but character actor turned independent filmmaker Tom Laughlin too. [Variety]
I have difficulty writing about Blue Is The Warmest Color. I enjoyed the movie but I feel like the graphic sex scenes have been talked about to death and I can’t add anything that hasn’t already been said and I certainly don’t believe they’re defensible. I loved both actresses and prefer the Midnight in Paris actress over Adele since my only other familiarity with the actress is from Midnight in Paris and had no clue she could do that. Adele was natural and I think that’s why I’m not as taken with the performance. It’s shaped by intuition and not formal technique and that works perfectly fine for playing a younger character and what the role demands of the actress not to over think the motives for her character. She has to feel her way through. But I did like the movie. And the two leading performances.
Seydoux is great, but Exarchopoulos’s performance is heartbreakingly beautiful and piercing.
RE: Spring Breakers. If one were to campaign for Selena Gomez as Best Actress, that would be an ironic joke.
Franco took a ridiculous character that should have been a joke and made it work.
Also, one awards presentation that wasn’t funny but a nice moment, when John Wayne was near the end of his fight with cancer and came out to present Best Picture and the crowd gives him a long standing ovation.