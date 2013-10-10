Rupert Grint’s rejected pilot ‘Super Clyde’ available online

(CBR) “Raising Hope” creator Greg Garcia had a busy pilot season with CBS, where he not only worked on “The Millers”, which is now airing on the network, but also shot “Super Clyde”, which didn”t make the cut.

The comedy starred Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint as Clyde, a shy fast-food worker and comic-book fanatic who inherits $100,000 a month for the rest of his life from an eccentric uncle, and decides with the help of his butler (Stephen Fry) to become a superhero to secretly help strangers in need.

As promising as that premise may sound, CBS (for whatever reasons) passed on the show. But luckily for fans of Grint, Fry and Garcia, the network decided to make the pilot available for viewing on its website. Garcia announced the move in a statement sent to sites like Deadline:

Hello Friends, I shot a pilot for CBS called Super Clyde this spring and it didn”t wind up on their fall schedule. But the good people at CBS have been kind enough to make the pilot available online. I”m really proud of this show. Mike Fresco did an amazing job directing and the cast is great. Rupert Grint, Stephen Fry, Tyler Labine and Justine Lupe. If you want to kill 20 minutes at work click on the link and check it out. Also, if you tweet and feel compelled to let other people know the pilot is out there, please do. Okay, that”s it. Please forgive me for the shameless self-promotion but a lot of people worked really hard on the pilot and I think it deserves to be seen.

“The worst part about it not ending up on the fall schedule was that no one was going to see something that I was really proud of,” Garcia told Vulture. “Thankfully the folks at CBS are giving people a chance to see the pilot online, and I”m very grateful for that. Now I just hope people like it as much as I do.”