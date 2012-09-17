Rupert Wyatt may drop out of directing ‘Dawn Of The Planet of The Apes’

Rupert Wyatt might want to take a breath and rethink things before he officially leaves the director’s chair on “Dawn Of The Planet of The Apes.”
Wyatt is very talented, no doubt about it. His first film, “The Escapist,” is stylish and full of good performances, and he managed to turn “Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes” into an unlikely hit even under enormous pressure from the studio. The Fox development system is hard to navigate even for filmmakers who have made dozens of movies, but for someone like Wyatt, especially on a franchise as overall important to a studio’s long-term strategy as the “Apes” series is for Fox.
It’s important to remember how many major missteps they made over the years trying to get the series off the ground again. There was Tim Burton’s nigh-unwatchable attempt in 2001, and before that, over a decade of revolving-door development with directors like James Cameron and Oliver Stone taking a shot at the material. Considering the way the original film series essentially helped to create the modern movie franchise model, it was pretty much a given that Fox would want to eventually get back into the business of making the movies.
Even on this version, there were a few near-misses. I’m still not sure how Scott Frank’s “Caesar” wasn’t included in the arbitration on “Rise Of The Planet of The Apes,” since his project sounded so close to what Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver ended up writing, but it was Jaffa and Silver who finally pinned down the version that the studio was willing to greenlight. They’ve only recently turned in their script for the sequel, and one of the few things we know for sure is that, according to Jaffa, time travel will not play a part the way it did with the original films.
Instead, it’s a safe bet that this new film will pick up at some point after the events that closed out the first film. Caesar and the rest of the apes have taken to the woods to try to carve out life as a new and independent species, but after the mayhem they caused during their escape, I can’t believe it’s going to be a peaceful co-existence. Wyatt’s got an opportunity here to make a film where he’s got a different level of support from the studio, much like the situation Bryan Singer found himself in when he went to work on the second “X-Men” film. It may be a tight turnaround to make the release date of May 23, 2014, but that’s still possible. It’s not like he’s got less than a year from greenlight to release date like, um, “X-Men: First Class.” Certainly, release-date filmmaking is a bit of a nightmare. But even so, I’ve heard that the script is good and the premise is strong this time, and Andy Serkis is returning for the sequel, so he’ll have his Caesar to rely on again.
The reason I feel like Wyatt’s making a huge potential mistake here is because none of the other films he’s got his name attached to sound like particularly easy sells. “Londongrad,” the Michael Fassbender film he almost made, tells the true story of the former Russian spy who was poisoned by polonium-210, which sounds like a character drama, and which might be interesting, but it’s hardly the film to shore up his commercial reputation. I hate thinking about things in those terms, but it’s a nasty truth about the industry these days. If you want to make personal movies, you need to make big commercial hits first. If you want control, you need to demonstrate a string of successes. In this case, Wyatt is looking at his first sequel, a film that no longer has to overcome the naked skepticism that greeted the first film pre-release. He could conceivably make a much bigger movie the second time out, and then leave the franchise in a position of strength.
If he bails out now, I’m sure Fox won’t have any trouble at all finding someone who’s willing to make the sequel. This is a dream gig, and I’m sure there will be A-list guys lining up to try to take the series over. I have no idea what “Agent 13” is, but getting a new tentpole property off the ground is never a guarantee, especially one without any built-in name recognition. If I were Wyatt’s reps, I’d be pushing him very hard right now to reconsider, and if he does end up leaving, I’d pick that next project very, very carefully.
Time shouldn’t be a problem. Time was tight on the first one. This time he’s getting 3 years, the average between sequels.
I’m not walking in Wyatt’s shoes but I have a feeling he may not like the script, or working with Fox. Something it would be tacky to mention in public. Three years is a decent amount of time to make a sequel, especially if a good script is on deck.
I don’t see the downside to turning it down. The movie worked remarkably well even though I don’t think it seemed to work on paper. The second one might become more of a war movie and maybe he isn’t interested in that, I wish he would do it though. Directors who have at least one hit seem to be able to hang around quite a while even if they start making bad decisions.
I’m inclined to agree. I think the sequel will suffer more than he would should he turn it down. Selfishly then I would like him to stay on so we could get the follow up and consistency of vision/execution we all want to see.
That’s not how the business of being a Hollywood filmmaker works, though. Drew can explain it much better than I can, I’m sure, but it’s basically just like he (Drew) said. If you want to direct smaller, personal projects, you have to be a team player (i.e. you’ve got to make the studios money by helping their projects). It has nothing to do with whether nor not a filmmaker has an affinity or passion for the material. I mean, look at how many franchise films get helmed by people who obviously couldn’t gig a damn whether or not it properly represented the source material, or wether or not they were the right filmmaker for the job.
The most recent example of this working is Christopher Nolan. The business the Batman films generated for Warner Bros. essentially allowed him to make a personal, big-budget, original science fiction film (Inception).
It’s not the only way of course but Mr. Wyatt is in a very good position to build his career using this method. Drew is correct. If he does leave the project there will be no shortage of candidates because all the important character and setting elements have been established. One need only guide the story in a manner consistent with the earlier film.
My point is that a sequel to his Apes probably won’t be as good without him involved. I’d prefer him to stay on for all the reasons given but I don’t think it’s hard to infer that he felt he might be compromised in some way that was unacceptable to him. Is playing ball signing on the line no matter the constraints? What is the downside for him if he signs on and knows he can’t deliver what he’d want to? I’d argue that is worse for him then choosing another path.
Only speculation. Like I said I’d prefer he was doing the sequel. I’ll be pulling for whoever replaces him though. Even though I think the movie would be better served by working things out with Wyatt it would be silly to throw whoever comes in under the bus before they deliver.
I agree with you. But as Drew points out, there seems to be ample time to release date to get everything right according to the director’s wishes. In a situation like that, it seems his possible leaving is more a personal artistic choice rather than unacceptable conditions.
I’d also be supportive of the next film regardless of who is in the director’s chair.
Why not let Andy Serkis himself take a shot at directing? He’s been doing a lot of second-unit work on The Hobbit. Who else would have the kind of insight into a mocap-heavy movie like this? Let’s start the petition now!
I disagree, Drew. Wyatt’s already pulled a miracle with the first apes, working in the nightmare that is the fox studio system, and if he’s making the choice to quit, i’m inclined to believe its a creative decision. Whatever he makes next, it’ll be something thats closer to his heart and that defines the kind of film-maker he wants to be. I think anytime a talented artist walks away from the obvious commercial decision to follow their heart, they should be applauded (see Arronofsky re: wolverine, or Jessica Chastain re: Iron Man 3) rather than encouraged to toe the line within a broken system that you of all people, know very well the realities of.
Two instances (first Gary Ross, now Wyatt) isn’t a trend, but maybe if enough directors start saying “no” to short sequel release windows, the studios will start trying to build in more time between films so they don’t lose creative momentum. It’s obvious that these things run more smoothly when as much of the original team as possible is in place; and besides, time spent looking for a new director is time wasted developing and shooting the sequel.
Or, maybe the studios won’t give a shit since they have a list of dozens of hot directors, both young turks and veterans, ready to jump into the chair at a moment’s notice. But I’m crossing my fingers.
Isn’t this exactly the sort of thing we should be applauding and supporting? A director deciding to drop out of a movie because they feel rushed a/o uncomfortable with the direction then doing something that, and I quote, “sounds like a character drama, and which might be interesting, but it’s hardly the film to shore up his commercial reputation?” So we are critical of this move because it might not shore up his commercial reputation like a sequel to a series that is a prequel about a planet of talking apes?
I liked Rise of the Planet of the Apes quite a bit. I am curious where they go with the sequel(s). I even understand, traditionally, directors need to sell their soul to studios with big hits before doing the smaller, more personal movies. Why does it have to be that way? Why are we anything but awash with admiration for somebody who could be saying thanks but no thanks to Fox (a studio hardly foreign to claims of being hard to work with) in favor or something that is more in the vein a character drama and targeting actors like Michael Fassbender to a role? If he stays with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, great for that movie. If he jumps ship and does more personal movies, maybe even better! Just because that is not how it is done does not mean it cannot be done that way. I do not recall Aronofsky doing a ton of commercially friendly work before Pi (or after for that matter). I would argue David Lynch did not go through a ton of commercially viable films before doing stuff like Twin Peaks or Blue Velvet or anything else he’s done since Dune. I guess you could argue Elephant Man or Dune were more mainstream.
Still, the point is, this is art. That’s like saying you think it’s pretty stupid for a painter or musician to not do something really commercial first before doing what their heart truly desires. Sure, that’s maybe the best way to get exposure. It does not make it the best way or the right way. If and when somebody, whatever the medium, shrugs off the typical Hollywood model of catering to the system and the big wig execs in favor of making something more personal or doing things in a manner that feels right to them, they should be getting articles about them taking a stand not about how they are shooting themselves in the foot.
However, we do not really know his reason for wanting to leave, do we? Maybe he hates the script, hates Fox, feels it would be a poor fit for him, want to do something else, or is just posturing. If release-date filmmaking is a bit of a nightmare and he’s protesting that, I say more power to him. However we do not know.
Regardless, even if it is a risk it is one I am ostensibly glad he might be taking particularly if he is doing so for the right reasons.
-Cheers
You have a fair point. But I think Drew is talking about commercial considerations, not the artistic side. He’s talking about career moves and business decisions. From that perspective, what he’s saying is pretty much true. Wyatt’s long-term career would only be helped by doing at least one more Apes film (and this is coming from someone who didn’t even like Rise that much). It’s not that he won’t ever be heard from again if he doesn’t do it, but is anyone really clamoring for the career of Doug Liman right now?
Hey Drew,
I just want to be clear that you knew that the “Caeser” project Scott Frank was working on was always one in the same with the Silver/Jaffe script that became Rise of the Planet of the Apes.
He started by giving them notes as any director would during that phase and only later decided to take a crack at it himself. Not much came from that.
Even still, Silver and Jaffe were always producers on the film.
More interestingly every cites the Silver/Jaffe draft of “Dawn” as getting the green light and “well liked” by the studio…do your sources indicate anything about the Scott Burns draft? Is he not the current writer?
Drew, I went to this q & a with Jaffa and Silver in Dec. 2011, which is about 90 minutes. I don’t know if it can still be downloaded. They went into very detailed explanations of the development of “Rise”. It was their idea, Fox had no interest in revisiting “Apes” but liked their idea. This was around 2006. Scott Frank was late to the game. From what I’ve heard, his script was more “Frankenstein”, mostly set in the scientist’s home with Caesar in a cage. They went through the arbitration process and got full credit.
[www.qandapodcast.com]