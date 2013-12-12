‘Philomena’ and ‘Rush’ spark with Globe nominations, but no room for Oprah

Coming into today’s Golden Globes nominations announcement, we knew a couple of things. We knew the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loved two movies that may or may not find Best Picture traction with the Academy: Stephen Frears’ “Philomena” and Ron Howard’s “Rush.” Both picked up nominations in the Best Picture – Drama category. We knew “August: Osage County” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” two films that went over like gangbusters with SAG yesterday, weren’t the group’s cup of tea. The former picked up only two nods while the latter was shut out entirely (no Oprah, even). And we knew “Saving Mr. Banks” was dinged up after landing just one nomination yesterday. It only managed that same nomination this morning.
The HFPA’s list is a respectable one across the board, really. And not overly surprising: I went 45/53 in the predictions I bothered making on a whim last night on Twitter, nailing all four lead acting races 100%. It’s not rocket science; chatter happens in this town as the Globes soothsayers have loose lips and you’re well aware of what the HFPA likes down the stretch. The only real curiosity to me is that “Monsters University” didn’t show up in the animated feature category and that “The Wolf of Wall Street” ended up well-liked enough to land a Best Picture – Comedy/Musical nomination (as I had heard they didn’t exactly love it). Oh yeah, and Oprah.
Nevertheless, none of it – but none of it – means one bit when it comes to the Academy’s choices. The Globes are one giant marketing opportunity and all the players are present. These ought to make for some spiffy ad notations and TV blurbs in the coming weeks, and the Jan. 12 ceremony will provide air time for this or that contender to put the finishing touches on a speech, but the upcoming guild announcements, as ever, will be more significant indicators of industry and Academy support. For now, this 90-ish-member group has provided a PR bump for a lot of the year’s best films.
It will be interesting to see if Universal – or, more to the point, the banks that are cutting the campaign checks – takes this as a sign to step up its Oscar campaign for “Rush” and try to find traction again. The film failed to catch at the box office and has seemed dead in the water despite the fact that a great many love and adore it.
Meanwhile, on the Weinstein side, it will be interesting to see how Harvey’s massive slate continues to take shape in the season. It’s been a roller-coaster in just these last two days, and truly, “Philomena” is a film that goes down much better for a great many voters than “August” or “The Butler.” So it could be “the one” at the end of the day. (No surprise “Fruitvale Station” came up empty-handed today, either; HFPA no likey.)
Obviously “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” get the biggest bumps, leading the way with seven nominations apiece. And producer Scott Rudin must be pleased to see eight nominations shared across his three films – “Captain Phillips,” “Frances Ha” and “Inside Llewyn Davis.”
(Speaking of “Davis,” worth noting: “Please Mr. Kennedy” picked up a nomination today and will likely land more from other critics and precursor groups. But I’m told it is not eligible with the Academy so don’t expect it to show up there.)
I’m most pleased for Greta Gerwig and Julie Delpy this morning. Many had conceded the comedy actress ranks to dubious stuff like “The Heat” (which I liked, but, you know). But I had a hunch the HFPA would go for these two performances, and thank God they did. They are two of the best performances of the year.
Nothing really took a major knock. You could say “Saving Mr. Banks” feels like it’s in need of a little life support now, but it’s playing perfectly well to Academy members and should be able to manage just fine. And “Dallas Buyers Club” was never going to be a player here beyond its two central performances, so yesterday’s surprising SAG ensemble nomination will remain the happy unexpected news for Focus this week.
What else can you really say other than that? Nothing is coming to mind. And the season forges on. Regional critics will continue to speak up in the coming weeks, likely building more consensus steam behind “12 Years a Slave,” and with the new year will come further guild announcements: WGA, DGA, PGA. By then, if not sooner, the picture of the 2013-2014 Oscar race will have settled, leaving everyone to wonder just what surprises, if any, the Academy will have up its collective sleeve on the morning of Jan. 16.
The 71st annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014.
Rush–one of my faves this year this getting some traction. Bruhl really should get more attention.
I had no idea it came and went already! Not sure where I was when it came out in theaters but I thought it was coming next spring for some reason.
I have absolutely no idea how the Best Supporting Actor race is going to shake out, and I love it for that. My current hunch, though, is that Bradley Cooper takes home the Oscar at day’s end. I may very well be wrong, but I don’t see Jared Leto as insider enough for the Academy. I’ve been right with you, Kris, on Fassbender’s non-campaign, but yet there he is on both SAG and Globe lists; perhaps he’s been the front runner all along? But American Hustle is just now hitting stride, and I suspect there’s a lot of residual love for Cooper from last year. Ask me how I feel in a month, but my hunch is that Cooper pulls a Waltz trajectory: snubbed by SAG, takes the Globe, perhaps the BAFTA if he’s nominated, takes the Oscar.
I concur. I can very much see the Supporting Actor nominees as follows:
Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips)
Daniel Brühl (Rush)
Bradley Cooper (American Hustle)
Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave)
Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers’ Club)
I think Jonah Hill may have been overestimated here, perhaps, but he’s definitely still a possibility. However, I think the posthumous appreciation for James Gandolfini may still factor in more strongly. Then again, SAG is a larger actors’ voting body, so I’m not jumping to conclusions there. I think those 5 above might be it, but we shall see.
SO HAPPY for Greta Gerwig! If only Brie Larson snuck in the Drama field, it would have been perfect. But her film is too small for them, as evidenced by Junebug and Half Nelson in years past. I’ll take what I can get, since Greta was snubbed for a Spirit Award nod. This is terrific for her.
Wow, for a change, Comedy (Pic/Actor/Actress) entirely trumps the Drama field — across all categories.
Is anyone else a little bummed that Carey Mulligan has been all but shut out of this years race? She’s FANTASTIC in ILD. It’s as “big” of a part as JLaw in AH, so the size of the role shouldn’t be an issue. What’s the deal?
The globes are idicitive of industry
and academy support but not indicative of the Academy Awards?
I’m confused by this part of your
analysis. Can you elaborate?
Thanks.
Globes are not indicative of industry. “Industry” = filmmakers. HFPA are 90 foreign journalists.
Kris, what did you make of Elba’s inclusion? Is it simply a globes play or do you think Mandela can land a nomination at the Oscars, whether it be Elba or Harris.
Kris, what did you make of Elba’s inclusion? Is it simply a globes play or do you think Mandela can land a nomination at the Oscars, whether it be Elba or Harris.
He’s just HFPA’s pet rising star this year. Also nominated for Luther. Easy to predict here, but no chance for Oscar in that crowded field, especially with no comedy/drama distinction and a membership that likes The Butler.
Hi everyone,
I found these nominations MUCH better than the SAG, much more mature. I was REALLY worried about Robert Redford but when I heard his name I was pretty happy. He’s a legend and a very important man to the industry and cinema. He’s doing something extraordinary as an actor at 72. He should be the frontrunner but I guess his peers (most of them much younger) dis not care about the performance. And they call themselves moviegoers…
The Philomena/Rush Best Picture case is surprising. I doubt these movies are getting the Oscar nomination, but I would be very worried if I was Harvey Weinstein. There’s no guessing which way the Academy will go: the SAG way (Butler) or the Globes (Philomena/Mandela).
I’m also happy for Adams, Cooper, Isaac, Hawkings and specially for Bruhl and Abdi. Even if they are leading roles, they deserve awards consideration. Abdi is even much better than Hanks and it’s one of the best performances of the year, better than Ejiofor, Dern,etc.
Also, what an excellent line up for animated feature films. No Monsters University was great. Probably the worst Pixar movie along with Cars 2. It’s getting its due. Croods was way better and even Epic was better than Monsters. I hope this serves as a lesson for the Pixar people who used to make classics all around, but not anymore. By the way, what a joy that The Wind Rises figures in the Best Foreign Language Film line up.
In the original score, I really like the selection. As usually, a best picture frontrunner always get the nomination. Zimmer got his nomination for a secret score nobody but the academy members have listened. We all know this is because the score is mediocre and plagiarism all around. But what the hell, it’s Hans Zimmer, critics will fall in love with him whatever he (or better say, his ghost composers) write. I hope Steven Price win this award. His score for Gravity is great (not a masterpiece). The Book Thief is a lesson to Zimmer of how to write good music for films by John Williams but nothing out of his repertory. The shocking here were ‘Mandela’ and ‘All is Lost’ filling the cathegory. Very good scores, in my opinion. I miss Thomas Newman for his spectacular score in Banks but he’ll get the Oscar nomination no matter what.
Supporting Actor is a hot mess. Mwe know Leto and Fassbender are in good stead. But I dont think Abdi, Bruhl, Cooper or Gandolfini can rest easy. Theres Hill, theres Hanks. Thats 7 vying for 3 slots. Sure, Abdi and Bruhl seem most solid. But look what Cotillard and Mirren taught us last year. They have to have passion within the actors branch of the Academy. Interesting race.
Don’t forget Will Forte.
I think Gandolfini can rest easy.
I still only see 3 locks for Best Actor. Dern, Ejiofor, and McConaughey.
The other contenders for the last 2 spots seem to be Hanks, Redford, DiCaprio, Whitaker. I see pockets of strong support for all 4. So which of those 4 take up the last 2. Fascinating.
I see Bale, Isaac, Elba, and Phoenix in 8-11 right now. And thats crazy enough.
I LOVE these nominations. The TV ones are pretty much flawless! The Good Wife, Masters of Sex, Orphan Black, OitnB… all got unexpected nominations!
Now, I haven’t seen it yet, but… is “Her” really a comedy? I mean, come on, right?
Which songs ARE eligible for Oscars for INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS? Are any?
I think “Nebraska” got a pretty decent boost too. It wasn’t really a lock for Best Screenplay, so that was a nice inclusion, but even more so, Payne’s Best Director nomination shows big-time support for the film. “American Hustle” is pretty clearly going to win the Best Picture (Comedy) award, but “Nebraska” is most likely in second place there. If it wasn’t already considered a lock for Best Picture, I think it’s about there now. I think it’s probably in 5th or 6th place now.