‘Rush Hour 4’ in development with Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan

Contrary to prior reports, Jackie Chan may not be done with action movies just yet.
Producer Arthur Sarkissian has confirmed that “Rush Hour 4” is currently in development, with original stars Chan and Chris Tucker actively involved – though to put it in the proper perspective, the project appears to be in the very early stages.
“I am working on ‘Rush Hour 4’ right now with Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan,” said Sarkissian, speaking with Crave Online following a TCA panel for his new CBS show “Vegas.” “I”m trying to do it closer to how I did ‘Rush Hour 1,’ more down to earth, more gritty, introduce two new characters and make it real the way the first one was. I personally was not happy with the third one. I thought ‘1’ and ‘2’ were very good. I think ‘3’ got out of hand a little bit. It”s not a matter of just bringing them back to do another segment of that or a sequel to it by putting them in another city and having them bicker. I don”t want that. I want something new.”
Though that “something new” hasn’t been firmly established yet, Sarkissian spitballed a few potential directions the fourth installment could go in.
“Maybe Chris is now married, maybe Jackie is married to Octavia Spencer, I don”t know,” he said, while making sure to note that at this point Spencer has absolutely zero involvement with the project. “Married to Chris”s cousin, they live in Shanghai, Chris goes out to visit them. I don”t know, I want something energetic.”
As for whether “Rush Hour 1-3” director Brett Ratner will take the helm this time around, Sarkissian remained non-commital: “If he wants to do it he”s more than welcome to do it, but he”s got to do it in the right way.”
Of course, they might want to get a finished screenplay first.
“We haven”t decided [on a screenwriter] yet, but I”m very close to making a decision,” said Sarkissian. “I have about four or five names that we”re roaming on right now.”
Speaking of going in new directions, the producer highlighted last year’s hugely-successful “Fast Five” as an example of a franchise film that successfully trod new narrative ground.
“One of the things that surprised me and actually excited me was how they did ‘Fast Five’,” he said. “They kept the characters, they took them and they put them in a whole different world. They put them in the world of a heist movie and it worked. I think that was brilliant what they did because if you”re not careful, what happens is you just keep repeating yourself.”
As for Chan’s debilitated physical capabilities (“The shoulder, the ankle, it really hurts. You don’t know because I still look healthy,” the 58-year-old actor recently told AP), Sarkissian noted the plot would be tailored to fit his needs as a “man of a certain age.”
“He”s getting a little older,” the producer conceded. “[But] I think he can fit it. What was great about ‘Rush Hour 1’ and ‘2’ mostly was the relationship of these two, and it came out of nowhere. It was just very real. We didn”t build it, we didn”t write it. It just happened. I think the action will be there but it has to be molded to fit him today and not forced into stuff that he won”t do.”
What do you think of the possibility of a “Rush Hour 4”? Worth developing, or better left alone? Sound off in the comments!
Rush Hour 4 has to happened..cant wait for the 4th movie..
Rush Hour Four……Bring It On!! Loved all three movies cant wait to see what happens in the fourth movie!!! Cant Wait!!!!
Yes, I can’t wait for rush 4, I am these biggest fan of jackie chan & Chris tucker! I loved all three series! They make me laugh so much & cry at the same time. I am a 50 year old woman. Mother of three & grandmother of four. I have a suggestion of for the movies. Jackie chan character is married and he helps Chris tucker solve a case regarding his father death when is father got killed. Great movie! Great actors! Sincerely Jacqueline richards
I like your Idea Jacqueline! I thought about that too, maybe Carter has a lead that tells him his father was murdered and he ask his Brother, Lee, to help bring his father’s murderer to Justice. Maybe take place in NewYork, or LA?
Rush Hour 1 and 2 were highly successful, and Rush Hour 3 was “semi-successful”. Im not sure if a fourth installment will do good, but I will say that I am highly looking foward to it.
let this franchise die, please. too bad this parody isn’t true: [glossynews.com]
Are u fu***** insane ??? Rush hours are the best cop team movies of all time !!
fuck u nigga
and i ment kilroy
ya fuck you Kilroy
Word fuck u nigga
too bad u motherfuckers don’t have a better tastes or vocabulary!
I actually am in the minority. I didn’t like 1 that much, I loved 2, but I might have loved 3 even more. I’d be looking forward to any movie starring Jackie and Chris, especially this 4th one.
Great news….Make it happen!!!!!!!!
This is great news. Loved all 3 movies. Make it happen.
I’m for it! Bring back the 1st and 2nd one!
I think you need to bring em in and start on te fourth one right away! The others were hilarious and action packed hits. I’m sure the 4th would be just as amazing. So yes do a 4th
In my opinion… And the opinions of everyone I know… The rush hour series have been completely hilarious and action packed. We are all waiting for the fourth one which will be a hit for sure!
Agreed. I don’t know anyone that watched these movies that didn’t like them.
Rush Hour 4 must be made, I based most of my life on these movies, the happiness that it brings must be kept alive
This article is old. its a copy and paste. Jackie Chan has all ready retired from action movies as he confirmed. He will still to continue to do other movies.
are you a rmorn didn’t u read the news don’t you know jackei chan is urelt doing rush hour 4..even though afetr this he will retire from action movies..
great news!!!
Great News!!!
Bring back Johnson!
yes loved all of your rush hour films looking forward for the 4th one
YES YES YES!!! ONE OF MY FAVOURITE MOVIES OF ALL TIME MAKE THE 4TH HAPPEN!!!
This is just awesome. I really hope it happens and soon.
rush hour is not rush hour without JACKIE CHAN (lee) and CHRIS TUCKER (carter) so what are you waiting for…”RUSH HOUR” 4…go n do it now, it must be done as soon as possible ‘coz people can’t wait to see it…
I agree it’s not the same without Jackie chan can’t have a rush hour without a Jackie chan
Every Rush Hour Movie was amazing. You should never stop making Rush Hours!!
Chris Tucker is a no-talent hack who rides on Jackie Chan’s coat-tails.
Really? Don’t think so.. tucker plays a massive part in rush hours comedy he brings the laughter they bounce off one another wouldn’t be the same without any of.the 2!
i wonder if you even know what you’re talking about zed. They both are great actors in this movie. When they act it aint like no other. These guys are so AWESOME that when they act it feels real, it looks real, and most definitely sounds real! Not like any other movie when they act n talk it sounds like they read that shitt! This movie SHALL HAPPEN!!!
Clearly zed is a fucking moron?
You deserve to be dead you one stupid ass moron.
I can’t wait! I am watching the 3rd one right now.
Lucky
RUSH HOUR IS THE BEST MOVIE EVER! IT IS DEFINITELY WORTH DEVELOPING! BRING ON RUSH HOUR 4!!!!!!
i have been waiting for this day. I think it should happen! you’re right these 2 actors are perfect for each other. the way they act is amazing! I say go on with the fourth one! 1,2 and 3 were amazingly funny and awesome :D
It should come fr sure…..loved all the three movies and i definitely want to watch the fourth one!
I liked all three, especially the 3rd, but a change up considering the age change could be a good twist. I’m hope the 4th one happens.
LET IT HAPPEN MAKE A 4TH RUSH HOUR MOIVE * BIG SMILE * I actually loooved all 3 movies so a 4th movie would be AAAWSOME im a BIG BIG Fan of Jackie Chan and of course Chris Tucker I would be really really excited for a Rush Hour 4 Movie…..BRING IT ON * BIG SMILE *
I would be really really excited for there to be a Rush Hour 4 Movie Im a big fan of Jackie Chan and of course Chris Tucker I really really loved the first three movies so YES PLEASE MAKE A 4TH movie I would love to see a 4th movie * BIG SMILE* BRING IT ON.
My favorite was rush hour 3 cause it was more funny then the others. I’m going to be mad if it isn’t as funny as the 3rd one or more funny
Would love for a 4th one to come.
We need a fourth and final one. The first one is the best, the second is the second best, and the third is the third best. Why not make the fourth the best? I am sure that we will laugh at this hillarious new film. Please make it funny.
No problem, just…Rush hour! Make that happennn
Rush Hour 4 definitely has to happen. I LOVE Chris and Jackie as they make MAGIC together. I’m captivated at the start of each movie and hate to see it end! You all are AWESOME .)
It’s a must there all great movies
Rush hour 4 will be epic
I loved rush hour 1 was funny as hell. Rush hour two was hilarious. Rush hour three was funny and awesome. I have have been praying for a Rush hour 4 so bring it on I can’t wait.
Omg…………I can not wait this has to happen asap! I love their chemistry! I watch all three over n over! They need to hurry up.
Sounds like fun can’t wait :)
Rush hour 4 … Bring it on
Rush Hour has been one of my favorite sequels!!! It makes me laugh a lot. I would love to see a 4th installment. Would love it more, too, if I could be one of the adopted children having a part in this film. Seriously, I would be on top of the world to be a part of this!
Wow I am excited can wait those two have great cemestry I love rush hour I – 3 so I could imagine part four
i can’t wait for another movie of jackie. certainly if it’s a new rush hour. those movies are one of the best movies with jackie ever
Bring it on love those movies
fuck you killroy rush hour 4 all the way
Make one more Rush Hour please!
How smart are you morons now that you realize this was never going to happen? Chan announced his retirement long before this Tucker lead hype storm. Idiots. Chan was Rush Hour, not Tucker. Rush Hour 4 Stalled, motherfuckers!
So how stupid do you feel now that you realize this thing was never going to happen? Chan announced he was retired a year before this Tucker fueled hype storm. No Chan, no Rush Hour. Rush Hour 4 stalled motherfuckers.
Rush Hour 4 stalled. Was never gonna happen.
I am so looking forward to a Rush Hour 4. Tucker and Chan are that once in a lifetime perfectly suited comedic pair. They just feed off each other which makes their audience love the friendship between them. Hurry get it into production. Millions of fans like me can’t wait!!!!!
If it doesn’t happen I will be mad
If it doesn’t happen I will be mad
I think it should be a vs movie have them go up against some one else from another movie series like talk to ice cube and have Jackie and Chris trying to bust ice cube and mike epps for drugs and put rush hour in the Friday world because it would bring the movie back to la and it would be funny to see ice cube think Chris is smokey and have them harass willy jones and have Jackie fight some crazy people from the hood that have learned martial arts from there tvs and Are not very good at it and it would end the series were it began and it would fully 100% work if you threw both movie series toghter and had ice cube write out the Friday script it would work and be different and you can work with Jackie’s fighting because the hood learned from TV and are not very good at fighting I would love see this made if this gets back to the writers
Or we can have Chris Tucker die in the opening credits and put Dave Chappelle in as Chan’s partner then quit halfway through. Samuel L. Jackson could then come into the flick and kill everybody while cussing them out. But then a possessed Jar jar does a cameo and cuts Jackson in half. All seems lost until the zombie of Tucker comes racing in and eats everyone else’s brain. Maybe Jackie would come back into the country for that piece of crap of a film.
We’d better hurry and make this movie before Tucker goes completely broke. And we don’t want that do we?
Don’t forget to throw in a time travel angle where Jackie has to fight himself on a mysterious island with a smoke monster. Just when you think it’s over a giant robot threatens the world and we leave the cliff-hanger as an intro for Rust Hour 5: Rise of the 80’s Toys. It’ll be a blockbuster!
P.S. Chris Tucker is still dead but when you go into the jungle, you can hear him whispering gibberish.
I love Jackie Chan’s movies, I know he’s getting older so when I hear he’s still making movies I get pretty pumped. Wonder if they will throw in surprise cast members such as: Chuck Norris, or The Rock?