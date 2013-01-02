Russell Crowe responds to Adam Lambert’s ‘Les Miserables’ criticism

In one of the most uneven matches in history, the Adam Lambert-Russell Crowe beef continues.
“Les Miserables” is dividing audiences and critics like few other movies this holiday season, and pop star Lambert made it clear that he was unhappy with director Tom Hooper’s choice to record the film’s stars’ vocals live on the set. The oftentimes hotheaded Crowe, who plays Javert in the film, has now cooly responded to the criticisms.
The former “American Idol” contestant tweeted that although he found the film “visually impressive w great emotional performances,” the actual musical performances “suffered massively with great actors PRETENDING to be singers.”
He added, “I felt like I should ignore the vocals and focus on the emotional subtext – but the singing was so distracting at times it pulled me out.”
Crowe responded on his Twitter with: “I don’t disagree with Adam,sure it could have been sweetened,Hooper wanted it raw and real,that’s how it is.”
Crowe sung all of his parts live on the set, along with co-stars Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen.
What did you think about the film’s vocal style?
The realism of Les Miz’s singing live makes it unique and I say good on Hooper for making that decision.
I don’t know who Adam Lambert is and don’t care…having seen the play in Hollywood in the 80’s as a teen and again in the 2000’s and now this version, still love it and it was done great…way more than I expected!
I loved how it was done it was real and made it believable
Crowd had a commanding Mas uline presence that Lambert couldn’t otherwise present…although he has before only as a sensuous or parody of masculinity
I loved it! And Russell Crowe’s voice? Amazing, beautiful, if it was food it’d be rich chocolate. I’d far rather listen to him than Adam. The lack of polish is a good thing.
This comment is hysterical.
Russell Crowe is a great actor, but if you know anything about music, and especially the original play, you cannot seriously think he was a good choice, vocally.
So true Russel is better than Adam will ever be. I think Adam is threatened by Crowe’s performance.
To Adam Lambert an “American Idol” losing contestant. Raw is real. The story line is what the movie was about not the singing, however good or bad. Stick to almost winning and let the actors stick to always acting (most for many years and successfully) and almost singing.
Yep. Adam seems to think that in the real world, everyone has a voice for broadway.
Well, you know, it’s probably a good idea to cast musical theatre singers in a BROADWAY show turned movie. I actually am going into Musical Theatre, this is my thing, and I couldn’t focus on the beauty of the musical because Russel Crowe was so awful. And yeah, when something is a broadway classic, it’s probably a good idea to cast people who know what they’re doing. Acting is only part of it. Musical theatre= acting, singing, and dancing. This show focuses less on the dancing, but the number 1 aspect of this show is the singing which was, on RC’s behalf, absolutely awful. If you’re going to be recreating a role as iconic as ANY lead character in Les Mis, your voice needs to be as close to perfect as possible. And I’m not talking about a few months of training, I’m talking about years and years of strenuous training, show experience, and failed auditions to push yourself to the limit. You can still be raw and not sound comically terrible.
So yeah. Let actors stick to acting, and let REAL triple threats do the job.
@gdfklvsn I respect your opinion but honestly REALLY? This was a movie. Not a broadway musical. So why would you have broadway singers? It makes absolutely no sense. If you are going to make a movie out of it then DON’T use broadway singers, that’s why they have broadway.
I liked the vocals-it was appropriate. Adam Lambert is a legend in his own mind.
Whoa, Russell really lost his cool there! He’s out of control! ;)
I actually thought he was a lot better than some of the reviews have been saying. In fact, I enjoyed his vocal performance more than Jackman’s.
I 100% agree with you. My girlfriend and I were in AWE when Russel Crowe sang. He was our favorite part of the movie ^_^.
He is so emotional when he sang it made me cry even moren
Count me in the Adam Lambert camp.
Nothing cracks me up more than people citing the “rawness” and “realism” of a film where people communicate their overwrought emotions in stirring musical numbers. Why, it’s practically “Saving Private Ryan”!
Pardon me for wanting my musicals to be, well, musical and not unmusical.
From my historical perspective, everyone in bf France in the 12 century, hookers and heroes, all sung like broadway stars.
I’m not sure what about the film was unmusical. I’ve been performing music for years and the actors did a fairly decent job if you ask me.
I think Russell Crowe and the other cast members didn’t admiral jobs at singing and it didn’t take away from the film or its content. It’s a matter of Lambert becoming just a little too full of himself these days, thinking he’s an expert,for only being a new kid on the block. I wouldn’t buy any of Lambert’s music, even if he has a good voice with an obvious gimmick!
I couldn’t hide my slight disappointment with the film, but that music is far too beautiful and the talent of the cast – both as actors and singers – was undeniable and totally made the movie for me (Hooper is a hack filmmaker, though I do applaud his ballsy approach to making the music resonate on screen). When it comes to Crowe, he was the one wild card and I thought he nailed it. Javert is not usually played like that vocally and I thought Crowe’s personalized version of Javert made him somewhat of a stand out, Javert was given a rock opera treatment and he sounded kind of like Ewan McGregor in Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge. The rest of the cast mostly lived up to expectations, but I thought Crowe really did kill it and I was impressed. His ‘Stars’ and ‘Javert’s S.’ were great.
Are you KIDDING me?!? Preface- I was not as horrified by RCs (overall) perf as I expected. I’m replying b/c you actually seem to know the stage version. While few of my friends who’ve been lucky enough to be an LM alum, & those that are devoted fans, really expected a Hollywood adaptation to be even close to the lightning in a bottle the show was, the on-set vox were a FAIL. I expected overrated box office draws to be cast & hopefully attempt something..but whisper-singing, singspiel “emoting” (please!), wobbly, palsy-like head shakin’ vibrato utterly missed the whole boody point. It’s a musical, for 1- a sung-thru at that, & S & B’s music & (artfully translated English) lyrics ARE what make it Les Miserables. Crowe sings in an unsuccessful, “I’m-a-movie-star” rank-@$$ rock band, & he sounded like it. hardly rock-opera, more like chain-smoking hangover vox w/ no real training. Javert’s Suicide? You LIKED IT?!? As if this weren’t a bass-baritone role enough, they lowered it for him, & most egregiously, chickens out on what’s supposed to be his brilliantly written “final moment of life”‘s money note, the G flat (so movingly taken over by the horns as he plummets). if I even recall the note correctly, we were too busy lol, even lowered a whole step, he takes the 3rd below it! WHAT?!? Only touched on the rest of the casts’ attempts (even Sam Barks, from the show, doesn’t give a hint of the Eponine I know she’s capable of, & doubt that’s her fault). & Why TH did Hooper turn the most amazing reprise “ghost” trio into a Catwoman/Wolverine duet?!? I respect your opinion (& let me be clear: it ain’t about jealousy they didn’t ring me up for the film, lolol), but that role especially–that character’s final self-realization/guilt/dread- deserved so much more. Except for the stunning visuals, the cinematographer/makeup/wardrobe’s improvement over the stage version’s gritty realism of what suffering daily life was for most of revolutionary France’s populous, why make it at all if you can’t give it a modicum of the aching beauty it’s vocal score-it’s heart & soul-so richly deserved? btw, no WAY was Crowe’s job even close to McGregor in MR. He sings the hell out of “My Song”, I actually prefer that version. No comparison! Not a big Adam Lambert fan, but he calls it IMO.
Disagree with Lambert here, and I think his comment goes along with those who also complained about the use of close-ups. I understand where they’re coming from, but I think they’re expecting a different movie than what Hoooper set out to make–they want it to be grand and epic, and he made a movie that is emotionally epic but also very intimate. The raw vocal stylins and use of close-ups help with that. It’s not the interpretation of Les Miserables that everyone wants, but I found it very effective.
That is one of the things I loved about the film, that the actors’ singing was raw and real, not perfect. Fabulous film all the way around, and i usually hate stage adapted for screen. I’m afraid Adam Lambert misses the point on this one.
An American idol reject. Crowe should have went Gladiator style on him
The vocals suited the films story, Sorry lambert that everyone didn’t add frills to suit you.
I would stand outside in the rain to see Russell Crowe, yet I wouldn’t walk outside to see Adam. Whats that tell ya Adam? You have zero class.
Love this! I completely agree with you!
The movie was just okay. Hugh Jackman was terrible at singing. Don’t even try to argue. Even if it was supposed to be that way, that doesn’t mean it’s good. Anne Hathaway wasn’t as good as everyone said either. Her character wasn’t likable.
Adam Lambert is pretty good if a singer. He would know.
how is adam lambert an authority on anything? how many awards, sold out headlining shows does he have? none? who is he and why does anyone care what he thinks?
Crowe is not a singer, and fact is, by making it ‘raw’ with a lot of people who aren’t really singers, it took the power and passion out of all songs except the group songs. There are times when the characters are supposed to sound angry, but they always sounded like they were going to cry. Yes, songs need their weak points to sound emotional, but they also need their strong points.
I can see where he’s coing from and I found Russell Crowe’s acting wooden and one dimensional and his singing mediocre. I’ve never heard such a weak and boring rendition of Stars before. Crowe was totally miscast!
You call this a beef? Seems like an exaggeration.
I saw the original from London, in D.C. and twelve other stage productions. I have seen the three versions on Turner Classic. The current film I have seen three times. I am an actor and professionally trained singer…Jackman: A-, Hathaway: A; Crowe: D.
I do not know where Javer was, but it was not in this film. Crowe is not bringing “raw and real” to the part. “…and I felt NOTHING!”—from “Chorus Line”.
(Post continued) Crowe’s dramatic choices made him the most complex and interesting Javert I have seen (and I have seen and listened to many in various languages). Would I want to see Crowe in a stage version? Perhaps not-different mediums. But would I want to see a technically beautifully sung but bloodless performance by Lambert, say, as Marius – no thanks. Give me great singing actors over indulgent vocalists any time. J
(First part of post)
Listen to Lambert sing “Come To Me, Bend To me” (BRIGADOON) on YouTube. The voice is gorgeous but the performance is SO self-indulgent that the dazzle wears off at the end, leaving the listener exhausted and bored. Musical Theater singing cannot be only about the voice and I fear that Lambert does not understand that yet. Harness his voice to his heart and his brain and you might have something. But for now he should study Crowe’ performance for what is so effective about it. Watch, listen and learn.
vocals were okay, jackman was a bit scratchy at times ( i though valjean should have a deeper voice as well), crowe was decent, eddie= perfection as well as eponine, everyone else was just OKAY
I was very impressed with the show and vocals
Honestly, I feel it is very shitty to be so judgmental. He wants their voices to be fake, and raw and real is always nicer. Adam Lambert has to get off the high horse a bit. Yes, you have been in broadway for a while and such, but people saying that he knows better because of that is like saying that because I am a mother I know all about parenting and I know the exact right way. So they tried something new, I think Russell Crowe did a good job for what it was. They all did very well for being Actors. No they are not all experienced singers, but it was a great movie. This was a Musical made into a movie, so it is going to be a bit different than a Broadway play. I like that they tried something new and Adam does not know everything, I am pretty sure he is being over critical. It isn’t like they were all like, omg ! I could totally make a cd and make millions. :P
The film’s vocal style was incredible and an excellent decision by the director. Most of the players did a fantastic job creating a gritty, believable vocals. The mistake was having Crowe completely massacre what should have been some of the most stirring and powerful moments of the movie. He killed Javert every time he attempted to sing. How can the decision to cast Crowe in this ever be justified?
I loved it. I knew it was not studio quality and that was what made it better. Get over yourselves.
I loved it.
I adored the film through and through, singing, performances, everything. Adam Lambert is way too overconfident. He thinks he’s a better singer than the actors, but he’s just another AI artist with no unique vocal style. He’s not even selling records anymore. He’s jealous b/c he’s so yesterday, and Les Miserables is a major Hollywood production that became an instant timeless classic. He wishes he were in Russell Crowe’s shoes. I don’t know why Russell even bothered to acknowledge Adam’s tweet.
Adam should have nothing to brag about, a loser on Idol and his music is crap.!!!!!
wake up Adam , who are you to criticize you lost out on Idol because you were voted out,,, plus your music is crap
Crowe’s response is cute, not beefing, I think they should get together and hug (‘n’tug) it out. *drool
in my opinion, to have an actor who can’t sing well is better than to have a singer who can’t act
Adam Lambert is a self important hack who ALMOST won a talent show. What a conceited jerk! I loved the raw realism of the movie. Maybe you should stop being a selfish music snob, and get over yourself
I saw the original B’way cast production in 1987. The film adaptation was beautiful; I thought Crowe did a passionate job and was wonderful.
This cartoon version of ‘Les Miz’ is a disaster.
And there is no such word as ‘oftentimes’.
Maybe if Russell wore more black eyeliner u would have enjoyed his perf?
Its a movie, not a broadway musical. And if the studio wanted “normal” people to pay to see it they needed quality actors in the roles. I don’t remember the original book and story bring a musical you idiots. You “manly men” that snicker at it just need to pull your panty hose up, order another skim latte, and go see the Broadway version for the 147th time. Your kind always crack me up.
Lolz Les Mes fans are more obnoxious than American Idol fans and that is saying a lot :p
Many critics agreed with Adam Lambert, so I guess since he only came in 2nd on AI and only had a #1 album on Billboard Top 200 his opinion is still valid.
Who cares?
The movie was so awesome who noticed the singing it was the best movie ever.The acting and story was so good. I was so wrapped up in the story I didn’t even notice how good the singing was.
This movie was AWESOME.
Sorry Russell, Lambert only voiced what a lot of us who love this musical feel. Russell was awful!
I think that if Russell was performing as a Broadway/West End musical theatre performance, I’d be joining with the critics….but the whole point of a move is that it is all about performance and ultimately the face & acting. Musical theatre is more about delivering a song with vocal emotion and body performance and very little of the face. Russell Crowe creates a tremendous physical presence, and you get the relentless adherence to law and his implacability no matter how sad/pitiful the plight of another might be. At the end you also understand how with the world so changed around him, there is no alternative for him but death. He doesn’t need to be an amazing singer for a film, but he does need to be a terrific actor, he has to hold his own against the magnificent tour de force of Hugh Jackman for a start!! When Mr. Lambert is waving his own Tony award then he’ll make a stronger critic…Russell will never expect to win one of those, but his Oscars tell us the rest about his quality as an actor!
I honestly felt like Russell Crowe didn’t do a great job acting in this film either. There are plenty of strong singers who can also act. Why not cast one of those over Crowe who looked like he was bored the entire film and sounded like Bea Arthur’s less masculine cousin?
For the record, I am a fan of Les Mis on Broadway but didn’t mind the directorial choices Hooper made. They weren’t my favorite, but I recognize that a different medium calls for a different interpretation sometimes. I definitely enjoyed the film, but I neither enjoyed Crowe’s acting or his singing.
I used to love Adam Lambert, but now I have little respect for him. So I have no problem disagreeing one hundred percent with him, or with anyone who says that the decision to record the vocals live wasn’t the right choice. It made the performances so much more authentic and allowed the acting to be more easily added into the vocals. I feel like that gets lost alot of the time with films that record in the studio and then have the actors lip sing. The soundtrack to this movie is near flawless.
Wonderful movie with good acting but generally mediocre singing (the exact opposite of opera you might say). Cinematography and set design both Oscar quality. I’m glad I saw the movie, but sorry Crowe fans, he was downright awful.
Russel Crowe’s voice was top notch, I could connect to the movie a lot more due to the emotional depth in his voice
This post will no doubt have me excommunicated from the theatre circles but I really feel like you guys are getting lost in the vocal performance rather than looking at the big picture. Yes, Les Mis is probably one of the greatest musicals ever written their is no doubt about that and to live theatre goers you are certainly right believing that the Vocals should be top notch and just as stunning if not more so than the acting. But the thing is While this is an adaption of the musical, the musical- and consequently the film is an adaption of the book, and not just the latest teen vampire novel but perhaps one of the greatest novels ever written. Rather than make a failed attempt at explaining the author’s purpose for writing such a book I will leave you with a quote about Les Miserables “I don’t know whether it will be read by everyone, but it is meant for everyone. It addresses England as well as Spain, Italy as well as France, Germany as well as Ireland, the republics that harbour slaves as well as empires that have serfs. Social problems go beyond frontiers. Humankind’s wounds, those huge sores that litter the world, do not stop at the blue and red lines drawn on maps. Wherever men go in ignorance or despair, wherever women sell themselves for bread, wherever children lack a book to learn from or a warm hearth, Les Miserables knocks at the door and says: “open up, I am here for you”. Perhaps we don’t here the cries of despair in our society but the ills of Hugo’s France still pervade in every nation of the world today. Using the movie as a platform to the world Hooper managed with his dedication to keeping the story authentic, raw, and extremely emotional, to convey the essence of Hugo’s masterpiece and perhaps open the eyes of the audience to the pain and suffering that is still continuing in this day and age. Perhaps this movie adaption wasn’t to your standards of what a musical should be. But it exceeded mine, as much as I love the live musical, this adaption managed to exceed its live predecessors, it didn’t focus on the theatrics of the story but rather the essence, it embraced the imperfect, the ugly, and even the redemptive beauty of the musical and made it into the adaption Hugo’s masterpiece deserved.
well said my friend … today the world is populated by sheeple with eyes and hearts wide closed… “Alas! poor world, what treasure hast thou lost! What face remains alive that’s worth the viewing? Whose tongue is music now? What canst thou boast of things long since,or anything ensuing?”
Les Miserables is a film that people will cherish for years to come, keep on dvd and watch over, and over again. It will outlive the remainder of the bum kissing computer manipulated crap we all saw getting oscars last night ~ Les Miserables is art at its finest.
Who is Adam Lambert? I am sorry but I travel quite a bit. I don’t watch tv but watch movies on planes. I loved the movie and the way they performed the vocals. We need to celebrate the arts not tear them down.
The singing was part of the acting…it was heartfelt and fabulous. Adam Lambert…who cares?
It was an amazing movie!!! Who is this Adam Lambert? Oh….who cares
Crowe is done.