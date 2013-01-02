Russell Crowe responds to Adam Lambert’s ‘Les Miserables’ criticism

In one of the most uneven matches in history, the Adam Lambert-Russell Crowe beef continues.

“Les Miserables” is dividing audiences and critics like few other movies this holiday season, and pop star Lambert made it clear that he was unhappy with director Tom Hooper’s choice to record the film’s stars’ vocals live on the set. The oftentimes hotheaded Crowe, who plays Javert in the film, has now cooly responded to the criticisms.

The former “American Idol” contestant tweeted that although he found the film “visually impressive w great emotional performances,” the actual musical performances “suffered massively with great actors PRETENDING to be singers.”

He added, “I felt like I should ignore the vocals and focus on the emotional subtext – but the singing was so distracting at times it pulled me out.”

Crowe responded on his Twitter with: “I don’t disagree with Adam,sure it could have been sweetened,Hooper wanted it raw and real,that’s how it is.”

Crowe sung all of his parts live on the set, along with co-stars Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen.

What did you think about the film’s vocal style?