Russell Crowe slams ‘Noah’ critics: It’s ‘bordering on absolute stupidity’

“Noah” star Russell Crowe isn't a fan of your assumptions.

“We've had probably over a year now of very harsh criticism from a bunch of people who have put their name and stamp on an opinion that's not even based on the movie or seeing the movie,” said the actor, addressing critics of the Darren Aronofsky epic during an interview on Wednesday's “Good Morning America.” “Just an assumption of what it could be or how bad it could be or how wrong it could be in their eyes, which I think quite frankly is bordering on absolute stupidity. Because now, I think, people are seeing the movie and they're realizing how respectful it is and how potent it is.”

Luckily none of the aforementioned condemnations came directly from the Vatican, where Crowe last week had the opportunity to meet with Pope Francis after two previous failed attempts. His impression of the pontiff was nothing if not glowing.

“I'm not Catholic, and I've never felt any connection with any previous Pope. But I really like this guy,” said Crowe. “He's changing the tone of the way you regard the Pope, and I think it's a magnificent thing. And I was really privileged and humbled to be in that environment.”

“Noah” hits theaters on Friday.

