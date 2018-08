Ryan Gosling reunites with “Blue Valentine” director Derek Cianfrance for the upcoming multi-generational crime drama “The Place Beyond the Pines,” and he looks like he’s back in “Drive” mode as a stunt driver-turned-criminal who faces a cop-turned-politician played by Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper.

Joining them are co-stars Eva Mendes, Rose Byrne, Ray Liotta, and “Amazing Sider-Man 2” star Dane DeHaan.

Check out these new images from the film here: