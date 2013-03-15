Ryan Murphy reveals the witchy new title for ‘American Horror Story’

Joining some of the stars of “American Horror Story: Asylum” at PaleyFest in Beverly Hills, Ryan Murphy gave the audience a tantalizing hint of what’s to come in season three. “I can’t tell you what it’s about,” he admitted, before revealing the new title: “Coven.” “It’s a really cool idea we’ve been talking about for a couple of years,” he added.

He also revealed that the show, which has been heavily reliant on sound stages in the first two seasons, will be hitting the road this time around, shooting in New Orleans and “a couple of different cities.”

Jessica Lange, who received a standing ovation when she took the stage, smiled mysteriously when asked about the “glamor cat” role she’s supposedly going to play. “I don’t know what a glamor cat is, but I am excited,” she said.

Kathy Bates, who came out to wild applause halfway through the program as a “surprise guest,” was also cryptic about her role on the show. When asked if she could compare her season three character to the one she played in “Misery,” she grinned. “I don’t know until I’ve gotten in and walked around in her shoes, but I’m awfully excited.” Bates admitted to being a huge fan of the show and begging her old friend Lange to ask Murphy to create a role for her.

Fans of the second season were also treated to some recollections that offered a behind-the-scenes perspective on filming. Sarah Paulson, remembering the first day of filming, complimented Evan Peters on their spanking scene, says, “It’s a nice ass you have.”

Peters didn’t say much, but did admit to having read “Fire in the Sky” to get perspective on his UFO-haunted character. “Read that book. Horrible book.”

Co-creator Brad Falchuck admitted that the skin lampshades in Dr. Thredson’s house were inspired by real-life serial killer Ed Gein. That they featured nipples was creative flourish. They were a “fun, sort of sexy way [to reference Gein]. You don’t want an elbow lamp, you want a titty lamp.”

On a lighter note, Lily Rabe and Paulson joked about Rabe’s guitar playing. Rabe and co-star Zachary Quinto, who plays banjo, would practice during breaks, a habit Rabe accused Paulson of hating. “It was ‘Rainbow Connection’ every day. Shut up with the ‘Rainbow Connection!'” Paulson said, laughing.

Lange admitted that there wasn’t anything she refused to do, though she was sad one scene was cut. “I did want to have sex with the Monsignor [Josef Feinnes], but they cut it short.”

Murphy, like Lange, struggled to think of anything he wouldn’t consider for the show, admitting, “Never say never. The show is so fun to do… I used to say [I wouldn’t use] vampires, but not now.”