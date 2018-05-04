Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As superhero madness continues amid the Avengers: Infinity War box-office domination, an antihero is waiting not-so-quietly in the wings for his own weeks in the spotlight. In other words, May 18 can’t come soon enough for Deadpool fans who await the character’s second stand-alone installment after a Celine Dion collaboration worked its magic. Yet before the big day has even arrived, Ryan Reynolds wants to bring audience expectations down a tiny bit. While speaking with Starnews Korea, Reynolds let fans know that there might not be a Deadpool 3 as folks envision it.

After describing Deadpool 2 as “a family film” (albeit without a certain Disney joke), Reynolds revealed that there are no plans for a threequel, despite undeniable demand for more Merc With A Mouth. Never fear, though, because Deadpool isn’t going anywhere — he’s simply going to round up the team:

“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3. I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team, so to speak.”

Not only does Reynolds believe it’s nearly time for a full-on X-Force flick, but he’s also like to circle back for a Deadpool-Logan film. He clearly wants this to happen just as much as fans do, for he believes that “a WolviePool movie, if I may,” would be a wonderful idea. Unfortunately, as he points out, Jackman is “apparently retired” despite Reynolds’ claims that he’s been “protesting almost hourly.” Make it happen.

(Via Starnews Korea)