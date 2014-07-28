Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool’ test footage from 2011 surfaces

and 07.28.14 4 years ago

(CBR) io9 has posted the often-referenced-but-never-seen “Deadpool” movie test footage starring Ryan Reynolds.

The clip opens with Deadpool singing “Hollaback Girl” and quipping to the fourth wall. During the course of the footage, he takes out four mercenaries in a moving SUV (and one on a motorcycle) — all while exhibiting his classic brand of humor.

The test footage is clearly animated, and was created in 2011. Reynolds has been attached to a “Deadpool” solo film since 2009, with director Tim Miller hired on to the project in 2011. The film has been in limbo at 20th Century Fox in recent years, but both Reynolds and Miller made comments last fall that they were still hopeful that the film would be produced eventually.

Reynolds, of course, played a much less comic-book based version of Deadpool in 2009's “X-Men: Wolverine Origins,” though many fans praised the casting choice for the Merc with a Mouth. He would go on to play the title role of Hal Jordan in 2011's “Green Lantern.”

Check out the full test footage below:

https://dailymotion.com/video/x22eged

TOPICS#Ryan Reynolds#Wolverine#Deadpool#Marvel
