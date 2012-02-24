Ryan Reynolds leads an all star voice cast in DreamWorks’ ‘Turbo’

“Safe House” star Ryan Reynolds is set to lead the big-name voice cast of DreamWork Animation’s upcoming ‘toon “Turbo.”

The rest of the cast promises a plethora of performers from the worlds of film comedy, TV and music, including Paul Giamatti, Michael Pena, Luis Guzman, Bill Hader, Richard Jenkins, Ken Jeong, Michelle Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph, Ben Schwartz, Kurtwood Smith, Snoop Dogg and, last but certainly not least, Samuel L. Jackson.

The film tells the tail of a snail named Turbo who’s obsessed with racing and racers, especially 5-time Indianapolis 500 champ Guy Gagne. One day, Turbo’s dreams of being the world’s fastest racer come true when a freak accident endows him with incredible speed.

DreamWorks Animation vet David Soren (“Merry Madagascar”) will direct. His co-writers will be Darren Lemke (“Shrek Forever After”) and, in a somewhat unexpected collaboration, Robert D. Siegel — who wrote Darren Aronofsky’s brutally violent character study “The Wrestler” and the dark sports comedy “Big Fan,” starring Patton Oswalt.

“Turbo” will be released nationwide July 19, 2013.