Breaking: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ TV series gets green light at ABC, Joss Whedon to write and direct

#Joss Whedon #Marvel
08.28.12 6 years ago 27 Comments

ABC is getting into the Marvel business.

The network has ordered a pilot for a new live-action series based on the fictional peacekeeping organization S.H.I.E.L.D., with Joss Whedon set to write and potentially direct. The “Avengers” director will pen the script with brother Jed Whedon and sister-in-law Maurissa Tancharoen, both of whom did uncredited work on the “Avengers” screenplay, in addition to earlier collaborations. Production is slated to begin immediately.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced Whedon’s deal to develop a new series for Marvel Television earlier this month, during an earnings conference call on which he also revealed that the filmmaker would be returning to helm “The Avengers 2.”

Headed by Nick Fury, S.H.I.E.L.D. is a covert military organization that deals with superhuman threats to world security. It was featured heavily, of course, in Whedon’s blockbuster film “The Avengers” earlier this summer. The plot saw Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruiting the titular superhero team to stop Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) adoptive brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from subjugating Earth.

Whedon’s last stab at series television was the short-lived Fox series “Dollhouse,” which was cancelled after two seasons. He previously created “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Firefly.”

Are you excited to see a S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series? Sound off below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joss Whedon#Marvel
TAGSABCJED WHEDONJoss WhedonMarvelMarvel ComicsNICK FURYSHIELDSHIELD TV seriesTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP