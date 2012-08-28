Breaking: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ TV series gets green light at ABC, Joss Whedon to write and direct

ABC is getting into the Marvel business.

The network has ordered a pilot for a new live-action series based on the fictional peacekeeping organization S.H.I.E.L.D., with Joss Whedon set to write and potentially direct. The “Avengers” director will pen the script with brother Jed Whedon and sister-in-law Maurissa Tancharoen, both of whom did uncredited work on the “Avengers” screenplay, in addition to earlier collaborations. Production is slated to begin immediately.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced Whedon’s deal to develop a new series for Marvel Television earlier this month, during an earnings conference call on which he also revealed that the filmmaker would be returning to helm “The Avengers 2.”

Headed by Nick Fury, S.H.I.E.L.D. is a covert military organization that deals with superhuman threats to world security. It was featured heavily, of course, in Whedon’s blockbuster film “The Avengers” earlier this summer. The plot saw Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruiting the titular superhero team to stop Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) adoptive brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from subjugating Earth.

Whedon’s last stab at series television was the short-lived Fox series “Dollhouse,” which was cancelled after two seasons. He previously created “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Firefly.”

