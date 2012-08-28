Breaking: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ TV series gets green light at ABC, Joss Whedon to write and direct

ABC is getting into the Marvel business.
The network has ordered a pilot for a new live-action series based on the fictional peacekeeping organization S.H.I.E.L.D., with Joss Whedon set to write and potentially direct. The “Avengers” director will pen the script with brother Jed Whedon and sister-in-law Maurissa Tancharoen, both of whom did uncredited work on the “Avengers” screenplay, in addition to earlier collaborations. Production is slated to begin immediately.
The news was broken by Deadline.
Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced Whedon’s deal to develop a new series for Marvel Television earlier this month, during an earnings conference call on which he also revealed that the filmmaker would be returning to helm “The Avengers 2.”
Headed by Nick Fury, S.H.I.E.L.D. is a covert military organization that deals with superhuman threats to world security. It was featured heavily, of course, in Whedon’s blockbuster film “The Avengers” earlier this summer. The plot saw Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruiting the titular superhero team to stop Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) adoptive brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from subjugating Earth.
Whedon’s last stab at series television was the short-lived Fox series “Dollhouse,” which was cancelled after two seasons. He previously created “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Firefly.”
Probably makes the most sense, given the connection to the movie. I still would’ve liked to see his take Heroes for Hire and/or Jessica Jones.
Runaways was my hope. At least it’s open to do superheroes that perhaps can’t hold a film or series on their own?
Dam and I were debating when it should air. I say Sunday nights at 9. He says Thursdays at 8. Curious where it will go. More curious if they can steal Smulders away from HIMYM.
If HIMYM truly has 1 or 2 seasons left (and I recognize that that’s a huge if, given the apparent desire of CBS and the show’s producers to drag it out indefinitely), then Cobie Smulders could either jump straight to the new series or spend the first season as a prominent recurring guest star with the option to become a regular in Season 2. Whether or not she wants to do that is another question entirely, but they should definitely try, because she’s by far the biggest existing name and character they could get to headline this thing, as I don’t imagine that Samuel L. Jackson will be stopping by on a regular basis. Unless they want to resurrect Coulson … hey, weirder things have happened.
If Sam Jackson doesn’t reprise his role for the series, it will be interesting to see how they handle it. Will they cast someone along the lines of Jackson as Fury in order to maintain continuity with the film franchises? Or will they make this its own thing and go with classic aucasian Nick Fury?
JOSS on TV! YAY!
This has the potential to be awesome as it doesn’t have to have the big budget stars to be a success. It’s basically a cop show with superheroes in the background as I’m pretty sure the big budget movie stars wont really be showing up here.
On another site, I suggested that they use Marcus Johnson AKA Nick Fury Jr as the head of SHIELD. That way they can get an actor who looks somewhat like a younger Samuel L. Jackson for a lot less money. Jackson can make cameos. It can be explained that Nick Fury is heading up the Avengers.
The series can focus in on battling terrorist groups such as HYDRA rather than on superheroes.
Bet they’re regretting killing off Coulson now. Clark Gregg’s probably the only Marvel player that they’d have had a realistic shot at getting to be a regular participant in such a show. Although I suppose they could toss Samuel L. Jackson an executive producer credit in exchange for doing a couple episodes a year.
How is this supposed to work without Fury, Hawkeye and Widow?
I imagine it’ll be like a spinoff almost. They’ll get one of movie guys (probably Fury) to guest star in the pilot. He’ll give the TV show characters an assignment that conveniently keeps them away from the main movie characters and restricts them to missions that can be done on a TV budget. Fury will then wish the characters the best and, having established connecting to the film universe, never be seen on the show again.
Just another reason it should be the last year of ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ Maria Hill!
My thoughts exactly – a Shield show needs either Fury or Hill showing up as a boss figure at least occasionally, and I don’t see CBS letting Colby moonlight on ABC very often (and Sam Jackson is probably a little too expensive).
OV.ER.KILL.
definitely.
This should be interesting. I’m excited.
Simple. Cast Mikhail Bakunin as Fury.
Pity, I liked the idea of Damage Control. Next spinoff.
I think the question we should ask is whether this should take place before the events of Marvel Universes Phase One or after. I think I’d prefer before.
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Sharon Carter and I go buy bottle of Jack now !!!
What about Yvonne Strahovski ?
I wonder what their effects budget will be…. I don’t want to see a SHIELD show where agents are fighting AIM/HYDRA goons with regular guns. Also, how many quality shots of the helicarrier/other nifty vehicles are we going to see? If you can’t give me a legit looking show ABC, don’t even bother.
The synergy is delightful. Disney owned property on a Disney owned network.
I’m wondering if it might be a prequel series that takes place before or right after Iron Man to keep it superhero free (for now). It will also keep the budget down and they could use Coulson
Yes I you like that a lot
apparently from everything i’ve seen so far is that this is the last season for HIMYM..i think i saw somewhere(don’t know where exactly) i think it was actually on the cbs or hulu website where i saw the tag line that this is HIMYM last season..if anything if they starting production pronto then it’s possible S.H.I.E.L.D could have the potential to be a mid-season show or it could be a summer show. think about it if its a summer show..it would give Smulders time to do both shows IF CBS drags HIMYM to whatever
Write a comment…i know i would watch this since this can turn out to be something special given the scope of what S.H.I.E.L.D. is..besides Hill mention that Coulson Captain American card was in Coulson locker..and they never mention or confirm the fact that Coulson was dead..for all we know he could be in a coma or something right?