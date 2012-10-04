Sacha Baron Cohen to star in ‘The Lesbian’ for Paramount

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has shocked audiences with “Borat,” “Bruno” and “The Dictator.” Now, get ready to see him in “The Lesbian.”

Cohen is developing the comedy for Paramount based on the real-life story of Hong Kong billionaire Cecil Chao, who recently offered $65 million to any man who who could succeed in marrying his lesbian daughter, Gigi, who eloped to France with her longtime girlfriend and received the blessing of a French church.

According to Deadline, who broke the story, Cohen will likely play the billionaire character based on Chao, who lives extravagantly and has a reputation for being a ladies man.

Cohen will also produce through his Four By Two Films. The film has yet to acquire a writer and director.

His most recent film, Paramount’s “The Dictator,” flopped in the U.S., but grossed a handsome $175 million at the worldwide box office. Cohen was scheduled to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming “Django Unchained,” but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. He’ll soon be seen in “Les Miserables,” alongside Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway.