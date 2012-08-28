Sam Raimi successfully blocks unauthorized ‘Evil Dead’ sequel

Sam Raimi has made it clear there will be “Consequences” for anyone who dares mess with his beloved “Evil Dead” franchise.

According to a court order filed last week, a California federal judge has imposed a permanent injunction against Award Pictures that bars them from moving forward with a proposed sequel to the original trilogy, titled “Evil Dead 4: Consequences.” Raimi and his Renaissance Pictures – which the director formed with Robert Tapert and Bruce Campbell prior to embarking on production of the first entry in the cult horror series – first filed a lawsuit back in May upon learning of the developing project, claiming it would conflict with their own plans to produce a fourth installment of the franchise.

Award Pictures earlier claimed that Renaissance had abandoned their trademark on the name, pointing to a statement made by Raimi in a 2000 book that he would never produce another “Evil Dead” sequel. In addition, they called attention to the fact that several other films had utilized the “Evil Dead” title subsequent to the release of the 1981 original, none of which were officially authorized by Renaissance. Nevertheless, Award’s failure to file an official court response to the lawsuit forced the judge to award an automatic default to Raimi and co. that prohibits Award from utilizing the “Evil Dead” name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Award president Glenn MacCrae has vowed to contest the injunction, though it remains to be seen whether he has any official recourse left at this point in the game.

A Raimi-produced remake of the first “Evil Dead” film directed by Fede Alvarez and starring Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Jessica Lucas and Lou Taylor Pucci is currently in post-production.



