Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana to return for ‘Avatar’ sequels

01.14.14 5 years ago

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are going back to blue.

The “Avatar” stars are set to return for the next three sequels in the James Cameron sci-fi franchise, reprising their roles as paralyzed marine Jake Sully and Na’vi huntress Neytiri, respectively. Cameron is currently scripting the follow-ups alongside Josh Friedman (“War of the Worlds”), Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and Shane Salerno (“Savages”). The films are set for release in December 2016, December 2017 and December 2018.

“Avatar” is the highest-grossing film of all time, with more than $2.7 billion in worldwide box-office.

