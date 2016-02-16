Samantha Bee travels to Jordan to actually meet Syrian refugees before judging them

#TBS
02.16.16 2 years ago

On this week's Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, our host went to Jordan to meet with some of the Syrian refugees certain politicians want to ban from our country. As Bee says, “one of the major themes of this election is 'who shouldn't be in America.'”

Bee went to a refugee camp to meet with some refugees, and found them to be “very reasonable” (even suspiciously so) and normal, despite being fans of Alec Baldwin.

She also got the facts on how difficult it would be for an ISIS member to sneak into America disguised as a refugee, due to the length of time it takes, the stringent screening process, and the unpredictability of which country a refugee is ultimately sent to. 

