Sammy Davis Jr.’s life story headed to the big screen and the stage

Entertainment icon Sammy Davis Jr. is finally getting the big screen biopic treatment
Entertainment Studios is planning to tell the actor-singer’s life story on screen and on stage.
After getting his start in vaudeville, Davis found decades of success as an old-fashioned multi-talented entertainer. As a member of Frank Sinatra’s notorious “Rat Pack,” Davis appeared in a number of films, performed in Las Vegas and starred in “Mr. Wonderful” on Broadway in 1956. He became one of the first African-Americans to front a TV show, landing his own TV variety show in 1966. He was also a singer, scoring a campy ’70s hit with his version of “Candy Man” from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
Davis was also actively involved in the Civil Rights movement, but was later criticized for supporting President Richard Nixon in 1970.
He died in 1990.
“Sammy Davis Jr. was a phenomenal entertainer, icon, and American treasure whose inspirational story has to be told,” said Entertainment Studios’ Byron Allen.
Although details are scarce about the projects, Entertainment is working with Davis’ daughter, Tracey, to bring her father’s story to a new generation.
“On his deathbed, one of the last things my father told me as he put my face in his hands was: ‘Tracy, tell my story. Warts and all”,” said Tracey Davis. “Byron Allen, who knew and worked with my father, is the perfect producer to help my family and I achieve my father”s dying wish.”
Who do you think should play Sammy Davis Jr.?
Elijah Kelley who played Seaweed in “Hairspray” would be perfect as Sammy Davis Jr. He’s a fine actor, singer and dancer. He’d be great!
Elijah Kelley is the first guy that comes to my mind because he’s a wonderful performer and proved it in the movie ‘Hairspray’.
Robert Downey, Jr.
your supposed to be a ” REALIST ‘ S–T. Try ” RACIST ” A–HOLE… hows a white man gonna play a black one??? you must be related to Al Jolson…
I agree with Paul and Jon. Elijah Kelley was the first person who came to mind. He was awesome, and in an interview he actually said he based the character ‘Seaweed’ on Sammy Davis Jr
Elijah Kelley was awesome in Hairspray. Throughout the movie I was thinking if they ever did a Samy Davis Jr movie, he would be a GREAT pick.
Tommy Davidson does the best Sammy. He has the look, the voice, and has portrayed him several times in the past. But, knowing Hollywood, they will probably get someone like Larenz Tate of Mehki Pfifer.
Matt Damon would be perfect!
that’s racist , even Matt would think that & take no part in it. that’s like having Jamie Foxx play Richard Nixon. we still have a,,holes in america… funky ones too.
Why do I think Don Cheadle when, after reading and remembering, Elijah Kelley seems perfect also…
cheadle has already played SDJ
Anthony Mackie
Elijah Kelley is the only real choice…to play Sammy you need someone who is a ‘triple threat’ meaning they can sing, act and dance….in other words Elijah Kelley!!!!
Tommy Davidson! He did a wonderful impression of Sammy Davis Jr. on In Living Color. He’s the right size, got the look and is extremely talented!
tommy’s good yeah but ,,, Eddie Griffin will be the best… Ali Saadiq… Boston , MA.
I don’t know who,probably Kelley,he was great in Hairspray,but when is this movie going to be made already ?All they do is talk about making this movie about this superb entertainer and I am still waiting,
His story needs to be told and he needs to be remembered for the fabulous all around entertainer that he was .To me,the greatest entertainer of all time and his story,which is an excellent one needs to be told!
This has been so long in development, watched SYTYCD and I think Virgil Gadson would make a great Sammy
Tommy Davidson hands down! He is the only one that can mirror Sammy period. And he will play Sammy. Go Tommy!
Although Some of the suggestions are good, I think a unknown actor would probably be a good choice.
Tommy Davis, the comedian, should portray Sammy Davis Jr.