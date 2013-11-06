Samuel L Jackson joins John Cusack in Stephen King’s ‘Cell’

and 11.06.13 5 years ago

(CBR) It”s the end of the world as we know it, and Samuel L. Jackson feels fine.

Deadline reports the always-busy actor will co-star with John Cusack in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King”s 2006 novel “Cell”.

The novel features a world where a huge portion of the population gets turned into ravenous monsters due to a corrupted cellular phone network. Cusack stars as Clay Riddell, a comic artist who teams up with Jackson”s engineer/veteran Tom McCourt and teenager Alice Maxwell to not only survive, but find Clay”s son Johnny.

“Paranormal Activity 2” director Tod “Kip” Williams signed on to helm the picture based on a script co-written by King and Adam Alleca (“Last House on the Left”). The film does not yet have an announced release date at this point.

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson#Stephen King
TAGSAdam AllecaBenaroya PicturesCELLJOHN CUSACKSamuel L. JacksonSTEPHEN KINGTod Kip Williams

