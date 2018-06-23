Samuel L. Jackson Thinks Marvel Could Learn From ‘The Incredibles’

Pixar/Disney

It’s hard to image a superheroic world without Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, but his time as Frozone in The Incredibles actually predates the eyepatch. The dude knows a thing or two about superheroes, and he’s down to share some of his wisdom while promoting The Incredibles 2. Despite a 14-year time gap between the two films, The Incredibles 2 hits the ground running and doesn’t miss a beat.

Jackson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what makes the Pixar film truly great, and he has a pretty great answer why it works so well, and thinks that Marvel could learn a thing or two from this family of supers.

“Fourteen years later, to evolve a story that gives everyone in whatever age group a chance to participate in a very real and honest kind of way… Teenagers can sit there and watch Violet’s story and say, ‘I know that girl. I know that story.’ Little boys and little girls can watch Dash and go, ‘Yes! That’s who I want to be!’ Or they got a math test they don’t understand. Or fathers doing things they don’t know they’re capable of doing, and wives who are working and still experiencing anxiety about what’s going on at home. That ordinariness of who you really are is as interesting as this super thing you can do. How do you live every day? What do you do? Who are you without your uniform or your costume?”

He’s not wrong. Some of the best parts of The Incredibles 2 focused on Mr. Incredible struggling to handle Jack Jack’s burgeoning powers and juggle the domestic abilities while Elastigirl is off saving the day. While the MCU has certainly had its fair share of smaller, human moments — who could forget pre-serum Steve Rogers throwing himself on the dummy grenade in Captain America: The First Avenger? — there is certainly room to grow. Jackson continued, emphasizing the universality of the family narrative.

“[The Incredibles] are a real family with real family problems. It’s a very universal story, and you come to realize that being a superhero is an avocation. It doesn’t put food on the table. It doesn’t keep the lights on. So you’ve got to do something else to be a part of real life.”

I guess Tony Stark is bankrolling everyone’s lifestyle, because god knows Thor couldn’t hold down a 9 to 5.

