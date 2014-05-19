Sandra Bullock’s Graduation Speech: ‘Don’t Pick Your Nose’

http://www.wwltv.com/templates/belo_embedWrapper.js?storyid=259832421&pos=top&swfw=640http://www.wwltv.com/templates/belo_embedWrapper.js?storyid=259832421&pos=bottom&ref=http://www.wwltv.com/video/featured-videos/Sandra-Bullock-surprises-Easton-grads-Advice-includes-dont-pick-your-nose-259832421.html

Sandra Bullock surprised the graduating class of New Orleans' Warren Easton Charter School with a commencement address that was definitely more entertaining than the diploma handout. She was sincere, funny, and a little gross; coming from the mouth of Sandra Bullock, that's an inspiring trifecta.