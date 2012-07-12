Santigold, A$AP Rocky, PiL, X and more join Fun Fun Fun Fest lineup

Austin’s annual 3-day Fun Fun Fun Fest has gathered a lineup that is indeed really enjoyable for music fans of all stripes.

As previously announced, the remaining members of legendary hip hop group Run DMC are reuniting for the fest, after a decade-plus split that followed the murder of DJ Jam Master Jay.

However, Run DMC isn’t the only recently reunited act on the bill, which includes such previously resurrected groups as John Lydon’s Post-Sex Pistols outfit Public Image Limited, Swedish punks Refused, and ’90s indie acts Superchunk and Promise Ring.

Other nostalgic names pepper the bill, including former Husker Du and Sugar frontman Bob Mould performing the latter’s still-excellent 1992 debut “Copper Blue,” rap stalwarts De La Soul, L.A. punks X (performing “Los Angeles” in its entirety), “Microphone Fiend” Rakim, and the Mike Patton-led metal pummelers Tomahawk.

The scheduled acts are roughly separated into three groups. Newer hip hop/electronic acts include A$AP Rocky, Santigold, Girl Talk, Bun B and Etienne de Crecy, while Against Me!, The Sword, Fucked Up, Wavves, Turbonegro and Converge are among the heavier bands included.

The indie-leaning rock acts include Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, The Head and the Heart, Real Estate, Surfer Blood, Minus the Bear, Explosions in the Sky and many more.

There are also a number of comedians and spoken word performers on the bill, namely David Cross, Eugene Mirman, Saul Williams, Doug benson, Hannibal Buress and others.

Fun Fun Fun fest runes Nov. 2 – 4 in Austin, Texas.

For the complete lineup and ticket info, hit up the fest’s official site.