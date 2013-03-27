Sara Bareilles set to release new album this summer

Singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles will release her third album this summer. First single, “Brave,” will come out April 23, and will be followed by her 18-city “Brave Enough” solo tour.

The still-untitled Epic set will be Bareilles” first full-length album since 2010″s “Kaleidoscope Heart,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Since then, Bareilles appeared as a judge on NBC”s singing competition, “The Sing-Off,” and released a documentary, “A Trace of the Sun: Volunteering in Japan,” about her time in Japan with relief-effort team All Hands Volunteer following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Last year, she released an EP, “Once Upon Another Time,” produced by Ben Folds.

The album comes after some challenging times in her life. “I have been confronting some of my greatest fears in the last handful of months and have been amazed at how empowered I can feel when I muster up the courage to turn and growl back at those monsters under the bed,” she said in a statement “The songs on this album are a true reflection of everything I”ve come to experience in recent months.”

BRAVE ENOUGH TOUR DATES:



Date: City: Venue: On Sale

4/25/13 Washington DC 9:30 Club March 28th

4/27/13 New Haven, CT Toad”s Place March 29th

4/28/13 Boston, MA Tsai Performance Center March 29th

4/29/13 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theater March 28th

4/30/13 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer March 29th

5/2/13 Chicago, IL Park West March 30th

5/3/13 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater March 29th

5/4/13 Minneapolis, MN Cedar Cultural Center March 29th

5/6/13 Englewood, CO Gothic Theater March 30th

5/9/13 Vancouver, BC Rio Theater March 28th

5/10/13 Portland, OR Roseland Theater March 29th

5/11/13 Seattle, WA Showbox @ The Market March 29th

5/13/13 San Francisco, CA Slim”s March 31st

5/14/13 Los Angeles, CA El Rey March 30th

5/17/13 Austin, TX Parish March 29th

5/20/13 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse March 29th

5/21/13 Charlotte, NC Booth Playhouse March 29th

5/23/13 New York, NY Highline Ballroom March 29th

