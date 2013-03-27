Sara Bareilles set to release new album this summer

03.27.13 5 years ago

Singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles will release her third album this summer. First single, “Brave,” will come out April 23, and will be followed by her 18-city “Brave Enough” solo tour.

The still-untitled Epic set will be Bareilles” first full-length album since 2010″s  “Kaleidoscope Heart,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.  Since then, Bareilles appeared as a judge on NBC”s singing competition, “The Sing-Off,” and released a documentary, “A Trace of the Sun: Volunteering in Japan,” about her time in Japan with relief-effort team All Hands Volunteer following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Last year, she released an EP, “Once Upon Another Time,” produced by Ben Folds.

The album comes after some challenging times in her life. “I have been confronting some of my greatest fears in the last handful of months and have been amazed at how empowered I can feel when I muster up the courage to turn and growl back at those monsters under the bed,” she said in a statement “The songs on this album are a true reflection of everything I”ve come to experience in recent months.”

BRAVE ENOUGH TOUR DATES:
 
Date:               City:                            Venue:                                    On Sale                                 
4/25/13           Washington DC           9:30 Club                                 March 28th
4/27/13           New Haven, CT           Toad”s Place                            March 29th
4/28/13           Boston, MA                 Tsai Performance Center       March 29th                
4/29/13           Toronto, ON                Phoenix Concert Theater        March 28th
4/30/13           Philadelphia, PA          Union Transfer                        March 29th    
5/2/13             Chicago, IL                  Park West                                March 30th
5/3/13             Milwaukee, WI            Pabst Theater                          March 29th
5/4/13             Minneapolis, MN        Cedar Cultural Center            March 29th
5/6/13             Englewood, CO           Gothic Theater                        March 30th
5/9/13             Vancouver, BC            Rio Theater                             March 28th
5/10/13           Portland, OR               Roseland Theater                    March 29th
5/11/13           Seattle, WA                 Showbox @ The Market         March 29th
5/13/13           San Francisco, CA        Slim”s                                       March 31st
5/14/13           Los Angeles, CA           El Rey                                      March 30th
5/17/13           Austin, TX                    Parish                                      March 29th
5/20/13           Atlanta, GA                  Variety Playhouse                   March 29th
5/21/13           Charlotte, NC              Booth Playhouse                     March 29th
5/23/13           New York, NY              Highline Ballroom                   March 29th
 

Around The Web

TAGSbillboardbravekaleidoscope heartSara Bareilles

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP