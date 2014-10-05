Sarah Silverman answers questions from her 20-something “SNL” self

Silverman”s return after 20 years included a Q&A session with the Sarah Silverman who was a featured player on “Saturday Night Live” during the 93-94 season. PLUS: Silverman”s ex Jimmy Kimmel tweets congratulations, “The Fault In Our Stars” gets an Ebola sequel, and Silverman impersonates Joan Rivers.

After leaving “Community,” Yvette Nicole Brown gets an “Odd Couple” promotion

Brown will become a series regular on the Matthew Perry CBS sitcom remake. Brown, who left “Community” to spend more time with her ailing dad, explains that “a single-camera work week (on 'Community') is about 80 hours. A multi-cam work week is about 20 hours.”

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” may go on an extended hiatus while Teresa Giudice is in prison

Bravo is also mulling a “last Christmas together” special featuring the Giudice family.

Watch Katy Perry go crazy on ESPN “College Gameday” – she says she won”t pay to play the Super Bowl

Perry, who attended her 1st college football game Saturday, had a bizarre yet hilarious appearance as this week”s celebrity guest picker, which included her throwing corn dogs at the cameraman and her crushing on the much-younger QB of the Oklahoma football team.