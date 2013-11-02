‘Saturday Night Live’ makes fun of itself with a race-themed cold open

#Kerry Washington #Michelle Obama #Beyonce #SNL
11.03.13 5 years ago

“Saturday Night Live” has been dealing with controversy over its lack of black female cast members of late, something that was exacerbated when Kenan Thompson offered his opinion that this is because there aren’t any black women who are up to the task. Brilliant move, Kenan!

Instead of hiring a black cast member or promising to do so in the future, “SNL” mocked its own lack of diversity in a cold open sketch that sees Kerry Washington playing all the black female roles. Which is probably better than ignoring the issue, but still a far cry from actually fixing the problem.

But! The sketch is funny and Kerry is instantly a charming host. So at least we have that.

