Say ‘yes’ to Maroon 5 and Gwen Stefani’s duet, ‘My Heart Is Open’

It certainly worked out well when Maroon 5 duetted with Adam Levine”s fellow “The Voice” judge Christina Aguilera on “Moves Like Jagger.” Not so much for judges Blake Shelton and Shakira on “Medicine.”

Now, just in time to get us excited for the Sept. 22 Season 7 premiere with new coaches Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams comes “My Heart Is Open,” a gorgeous duet between Maroon 5 and the No Doubt singer.

Sure, it”s prefabricated and meant to get us interested in “The Voice,” but it also works on its own. In fact, it reminds us a little of Aguilera”s collaboration with A Great Big World, “Say Something.”

The song, which is featured on Maroon 5″s new album, “V,” out Sept. 2, starts with a heavy piano before going into Levine asking someone to take a chance on him. Stefani takes the second verse, picking up where Levine left off, declaring “it won”t take me long to find another lover, but I want you.”

The mid-tempo track, co-written by Sia, feels like an Adult Contemporary smash. Their harmonies work well and both Levine and Stefani tone down the drama so the focus is on the song.

What do you think?