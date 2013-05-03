‘Scandal’ recap: Fitz burns a bridge on ‘A Woman Scorned’

I’ll admit that “Scandal” often loses me when it becomes a love letter to screwing around with a married man (I know there are many impassioned supporters of Fitzlivia, but just because he’s POTUS doesn’t make it okay). When they are “on” in their on-again-off-again Olivia and Fitz share many tortured, passionate moments, and the dialogue, while earnestly delivered, starts to sound like it’s been ripped from a bad romance novel. But sometimes, I don’t mind so much.
This week, Fitz has forgiven all, he wants Olivia back, and it seems like we’re in for another “Yes, yes, yes! No, no, no!” scene straight out of an old silent movie, complete with swooning. The difference is, of course, Mellie. Last week, she decided to play a game of chicken with the president, although it’s chicken with a metaphorical nuclear bomb and not fast cars. If Fitz didn’t forever break up with Olivia in 36 hours, she was going to blab about his affair to the press. Yeah, that’s a pretty good threat.
The catch, though, is that Fitz doesn’t really care, so Cyrus has to run around frantically sweating and constantly appearing to be on the verge of stroking out. I really thought that might be how we capped the whole episode, with Cyrus busting into Mellie’s interview with newly-appointed on-camera reporter (and Cyrus’ hubby) James, gasping like a fish, and keeling over dead. Seriously, that looked like it was going to happen.
Because Fitz is too busy fight-flirting with Olivia, Cyrus is given the job of playing tough with Mellie. Go along with the cover-up, and you get a Senate seat or become the governor of California (if they had said New York Senator and Secretary of State, I think Hilary Clinton might have had grounds to sue). Don’t go along with the cover-up, and burn all your bridges on the beltway. Mellie doesn’t care! She is a woman scorned! Just read the title! Woman! Scorned!
Anyway, Fitz lets those 36 hours tick by, and poor Cyrus runs around like a chicken with his fool head cut off. He goes to Olivia’s apartment to, it seems, kill her (luckily Jake doesn’t let him in, and I can’t really think Cyrus would do such a thing anyway, so I’m guessing he would have given her a ticket to someplace nice and warm, like St. Lucia). He also gets some, um, pleasuring from James, who is so damn excited that his new job comes with suits, and that his husband is fine about him sticking their new kid with a nanny, that he is inspired to show his appreciation. Which might be why Cyrus ultimately didn’t have a stroke. Anyway, he makes a lot of nuclear bomb references to Fitz, and Fitz responds in nuclear bomb references, and finally we end up at The Moment of Truth.
And where does Fitz go? To Olivia’s apartment, of course! Yeah, Mellie can go spin, but this is his chance to show Olivia all that he’s willing to sacrifice Just For Her. He wants to find out what Olivia wants. “You can’t fix the fact that I love you more than I love being President,” he says, which sounds like something he’d usually say, but this time he can actually do something to prove the point. Like turn his administration into TMZ fodder.
Finally, he delivers a great line. A sappy line, yes, but still, a great line. “Sit with me, and let’s run out the clock. Sit with me, and watch me choose you. Watch me earn you.”
So they sit, together, not speaking, and let the clock. Run. Out. It’s a great scene, one that elevates the sometimes tawdry nature of their affair, and that is saying something.
Mellie, as promised, admits on air that her husband, the POTUS, screwed around on her after she had a baby and she held his hand in the hospital following an assassination attempt. Still, she does spin it as “we’re working to get through it,” which isn’t the case at all, because at that moment he’s having hot sex with Olivia.
Then, Jake sees himself having hot sex with Olivia, because he Likes to Watch and apparently has his apartment set with nannycams, too. But then, a surprise! Charlie busts into Jake’s apartment after the hot sex event and, yes, watches the tape on her TV. And Jake watches him watching the tape on her TV. It’s all a little meta, but it really makes me think. What it makes me think is, my GOD, Charlie can walk right in? What? And knew the cameras were there? He’s apparently letting Jake know he’s under surveillance — and, quite possibly, that his days are numbered.
Back to the gladiators. Even if they completely suck at protecting Olivia’s privacy, they’re quite good at tracking down information on Charlie. Although at first it seems like Cyrus might be the mole (an idea that is not the least bit popular with Olivia), they realize he stole the laptop of a court stenographer who has all sorts of transcriptions on her laptop. Which she can take home, apparently. Because that makes absolutely no sense to me. But this exonerates Cyrus, and now it’s just a question of finding out for whom Charlie is really working.
Other things happen, but really, does it matter? Because next week, all hell is going to break loose — and Olivia is surely going to be exposed as the mistress of the President. And damn, this is going to be interesting, isn’t it?
Do you think Olivia and Fitz will stay together? Do you think Mellie will try to win Fitz back? And what do you think is going on with Charlie?
I think Mellie is the mole. Fitz and Olivia will stay together because the truth will be revealed that the baby is not Fitz’s
You need to watch this more carefully. Jake was watching the tape of he and Olivia having sex and then watching Charlie watching the tape of he and Olivia having sex. At no time was he watching Fitz and Olivia having sex. However, this doesn’t address the issue of whether the cameras have been removed from Olivia’s apartment, although I would imagine she has insisted by now.
The tape was from Jakes apt. Not Olivia’s. Jake had his own apt wired. Charlie was sitting in the same chair Jake was sitting in watching it.
thank you both! people who write reviews should watch the show twice so they know what they are talking about!
Natasha, maybe revise your review accordingly?
Athabasca, Natasha isn’t the one who writes the articles.
Charlie wasn’t in Olivia’s apartment. He was in Jake’s watching Jake’s footage of Jake and Olivia having sex. Jake has cameras in his own apartment. This is how he figured out Charlie was onto him, from watching his own security feed. In short, he watched Charlie watch him and Olivia have sex in his own apartment.
You’re right, Alexis. The look on Jake’s face as he watched Charlie watching him having sex with Olivia said it all. Jake knows his cover has been blown and he now may be next on Charlie’s hit list.
Jake wasn’t watching Olivia with Fitz, he was watching old tapes of himself and Olivia…and he fast forwards to find that Charlie knows he and Olivia were together.
It’s a tv show. It would be soooo boring if it was just all married nice people, saying “Would you please pass the jelly?” I’m not here for that. I do love Olitz and I’m so glad they got together, they’re gonna have lots of ups and downs, but they are the end game, and I’m happy to hear it. Their chemistry is AMAZING! Fitz is married, but he wants a divorce. He has told his wife time and again that he does not want her. Mellie knows this. Instead of beginning divorce proceedings, she’s making a nasty mess and acting like a spoiled child. Her self-esteem is very low. She’s giving women a bad name. Why on earth would you want to stay with any man that clearly does not want you? Apparently she is not as brilliant as she wants everyone to think. Their marriage died years ago. They didn’t talk or speak to each other or look at each other and that was long before Liv even came on the scene. Fitz has listened to everything everyone told him to be and do. His entire life was a stolen moment. He was almost killed (I still believe Mellie had a hand in that) and now he has a second chance. I’m proud of him for taking that chance and I’m proud of him finally getting to make a choice on his own and he’s on the other side of 50 years old. Mellie, find another man. Maybe the man she was running around with in the episode The Trail is still available? Paul Mosely, the toe sucker. The only toxic relationship on the show is Fitz and Mellie. He’s already gone and she’s still trying to hang on. He offered to make things right, to do the right thing and get a divorce. She’s offering up being nasty and hateful. That’s not love, either. It’s very toxic.
Amen..very well said.,
Jake watches himself on the sex tape with Olivia, Ms. Starr! The rest of your analysis I pretty much agree with.
Thank you for catching that — because I watch the episode from a Slingbox (the only way to catch the East Coast feed) it’s small and pixelated on my computer.
Fitzlivia?? ugh it’s OLITZ
I think after the “fact they did go in and fix Olivia’s. apt. Jake or Charlie will not see the sex tape of the “Olitz”.. that’s done and over. Jake was recaping his love scene with Liv. He was just feeling horny. Then he sped it up and realized that Charlie invaded his apat. after that scene. Remember this is a novel. There will plots and gutters to make you think. Just us humans, the writers will make a few errors themselves. As a Gladiator…I can accept that.
As long as the secret is out…the OLitz will stay togerher. They will be fighting back and forth to keep the romance steamy..now that Mellie drop a neuclear on America, how will America deal with him being a president..that is the question. He will have to convince them to stay with him..and he will. Also the Gladiators at OPA will rub some dirt into Mellies face with a baby Scandal. It either Teddy has 2 biological daddys or Hal is his daddy. She is on a bench fretting her ass off..she is certainly not smiling. Olivia, on the other hand…is beaming with pride that her man claimed her heart. Fitz is also happy that he came out of that closset..it was very lonely in there…tanx to Mellie
So Jake has multiple camera in and around his apartment. If six or more incident happened in his apt. He can sit and watch them all. Wander how is he going to deal with Sy. I already know he is going to deal with Charlie. Jake’s silence tells it all.. He is a brutal killer.
And so is Charlie — and I doubt Charlie will have a soft spot again, the way he did for Huck. This will be an interesting face off.
The Olitz will survive in their own way..they will be fighting a lot..but that is expected..keeping the fire to the fury is what the gladiators want to see..I am down with that. Mellie will still continue to brandish “a woman’s scorn”, but will not get back with her. She will have to find her way out.
So Alexis, two people instead of one know that jake’s cover is blown. Sy and Charlie know…it is up to them as to how they are going to expose him. It is also up to him as to how he is going to respond and deal with the situation. He also has to get to them before the word gets out, else he will be dead as a door knob