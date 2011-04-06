‘Scare Tactics’ renewed at Syfy with Tracy Morgan hosting

Syfy has renewed its hidden camera reality series “Scare Tactics” for a fifth season. Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) is returning to host and executive produce.

Season Five begins production on its 13-episode pick-up order this spring and is set to debut Fall 2012.

In the meantime, the second half of season four will return to Syfy this coming October.

“Scare Tactics” takes the basic hidden camera show format and adds elements of sci-fi and horror to appeal to genre fans. The show works with friends and family members to bring those close to them into scary situations, where special effects experts create everything from grisly crimes scenes and gruesome car accidents sites, to zombie encounters and alien abductions. The show’s previous hosts were Shannen Doherty and Stephen Baldwin.

“We”re thrilled to be bringing back ‘Scare Tactics’ for another season,” said Syfy’s Mark Stern in a press release. “Tracy is the ultimate prankster and Syfy fans will absolutely enjoy a new round of hilarious episodes.”

“Scare Tactics” was created and is executive produced by Scott Hallock and Kevin Healey of Hallock Healey Entertainment.

“Kevin and I are beyond excited to have Tracy Morgan and ‘Scare Tactics’ back for a fifth season,” Hallock enthused. “I think the fact that we get real people to ‘believe the unbelievable” has made the show a great fit for Syfy and a guilty pleasure for our fans all these years. Our goal is to be the longest running fear/comedy/horror/funny/paranormal-inspired hidden camera show on Syfy ever.”

Writer/exec producers Hallock and Healey have teamed up for other unscripted shows, including FOX”s “Mobbed” and NBC”s “Howie Do It” (Co-Created with Howie Mandel), and “The 25 Million Dollar Hoax.”