‘Scarface’-style ‘Napoleon’ biopic nabs ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ director

11.13.13 5 years ago

“Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders has nabbed his next high-profile gig.

The British filmmaker has been tapped to helm Warner Bros.’ “‘Scarface’-style” Napoleon Bonaparte biopic, according to Deadline. He will direct from a script by Jeremy Doner (“The Killing”).

Napoleon has been depicted on the big-screen several times before, including in French director Abel Gance’s 1927 silent epic “Napoleon” and in 1970’s “Waterloo,” which saw Rod Steiger portraying the fearless French military leader.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” was Sanders’ feature-length directorial debut. Starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron, the film grossed nearly $400 million worldwide.

Do you think Sanders is the right director for the job? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSNAPOLEONNapoleon biopicNapoleon BonaparteRUPERT SANDERSWarner Bros.

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP