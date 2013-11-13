‘Scarface’-style ‘Napoleon’ biopic nabs ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ director

“Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders has nabbed his next high-profile gig.

The British filmmaker has been tapped to helm Warner Bros.’ “‘Scarface’-style” Napoleon Bonaparte biopic, according to Deadline. He will direct from a script by Jeremy Doner (“The Killing”).

Napoleon has been depicted on the big-screen several times before, including in French director Abel Gance’s 1927 silent epic “Napoleon” and in 1970’s “Waterloo,” which saw Rod Steiger portraying the fearless French military leader.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” was Sanders’ feature-length directorial debut. Starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron, the film grossed nearly $400 million worldwide.

