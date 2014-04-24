Scarlett Johansson and Lupita Nyong’o in talks for Disney’s ‘Jungle Book’

There are currently two “Jungle Book” projects wending their way to the big screen, and one of them is in talks with Scarlett Johansson and Lupita Nyong”o to join the cast.

The Disney adaptation, being helmed by Jon Favreau (as opposed to the Warner Brothers one being directed by Andy Serkis), already has Idris Elba in the cast and now Nyong”o and Johansson are looking at it as well. Nyong”o is in negotiations to play Rkacha, Mowgli”s adopted (wolf) mother whereas Johansson is looking at voicing the python, Kaa. Elba is signed on as Shere Khan. Both of these last two serve as villains in the movie.

The Jon Favreau adaptation is setting up as a live-action/CG hybrid film and features a script from Justin Marks (based on Kipling”s book). It is looking towards an October 2015 release.

Favreau currently has the upcoming “Chef” set to release on May 9th of this year, a movie which he wrote and directed. He also appears as the lead character in “Chef,” opposite a large cast which includes Johansson, John Leguizamo, and Dustin Hoffman.