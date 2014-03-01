Schoolboy Q goes to the head of the class on next week’s album chart

It”s a huge week for debuts as up to six albums will bow in the Billboard 200 next week following the busiest release week of 2014 so far.

Leading the charge will be hip hop act, ScHoolboy Q”s “Oxymoron.” The rapper hails from TDE/Interscope, the same camp that brought us Kendrick Lamar. “Oxymoron” could sell as much as 160,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

Kid Cudi”s “Satellite Flight” and Romeo Santos” “Formula, Vol. 2” are too close to call for the No. 2 and 3 spots with both new albums projected to sell up to 100,000 copies.

Of course, their parties could be spoiled by the “Frozen” soundtrack if “Let It Go” wins best original song on Sunday night”s Oscar telecast and sees even more than the 90,000 or so in sales the album is expected to log for a No. 4 slot.

After “Frozen,” it”s back to the new entries: Beck”s “Morning Phase” looks strong for No. 5 (75,000), and Dierks Bentley”s “Riser” for No. 6 (60,000) (read our interview with Bentley here)

Fellow country singer Eric Church”s “The Outsiders,” a former No. 1 set, falls to No. 7 (45,000) in its third week on the chart, followed by the week”s last new entry, The Fray”s “Helios” at No. 8.

Rounding out the top 10 are returnees “Now 49” (35,000) and Beyonce”s self-titled set (32,000).